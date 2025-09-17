Labour minister refuses £100 bet with LBC's Nick Ferrari over 'one in, one out' migrant scheme after High Court setback
Mr Ferrari offered Liz Kendall the wager after the government's controversial policy hit a major stumbling block last night when the High Court blocked ministers from deporting an Eritrean man to France.
A Labour minister refused to take a £100 bet with LBC's Nick Ferrari over when the first person will be deported as part of the government's "one in, one out" scheme.
Listen to this article
The controversial policy hit a major stumbling block last night when the High Court blocked ministers from deporting an Eritrean man to France.
Legal experts believe the ruling - the first challenge to the policy to reach court - will likely lead to similar claims being made from others at risk of deportation.
The ruling came after attempts to deport migrants aboard two flights from Heathrow Airport on Tuesday were halted by last-minute legal actions.
Despite the setbacks, science minister Liz Kendall refused to call the scheme a "mess" and still believed the deal would go ahead.
Read more: Second ‘one in, one out’ UK deportation flight takes off with no migrants on board
Read more: 'One in, none out': Government can't say when first migrant flight will leave for France after two planes halted
‘I’ll have a bet with you… £100 for every person who leaves this country.’— LBC (@LBC) September 17, 2025
Unconvinced by the government’s ‘one in, one out’ scheme, @NickFerrariLBC challenges Labour's Liz Kendall to put her money where her mouth is. pic.twitter.com/oNpSxyZr1W
"This [the high court ruling] is an interim judgement about one person. And it is not going to stop this deal going ahead," Ms Kendall said.
"To give a very clear message that if you come to this country illegally, you can and you will be deported."
Mr Ferrari then claimed he would give £100 to charity for every person deported as part of the scheme this month, a wager Ms Kendall declined to take.
"I'll come back and I'll do something with you at the Grand National," she said.
"But just as seriously, we're going to make this work. It won't be a silver bullet. There are other actions that we're going to take."
The man who brought his legal claim against the Home Office was due to be on a flight to France at 9am on Wednesday.
He had told the Home Office he and his mother travelled to Ethiopia when he was a child, and that he was trafficked from there to Libya in 2023.
Kate Grange KC, for the Home Office, said in written submissions that the man travelled to Italy in April 2025, before passing through France and arriving in the UK in August 2025.
His removal was blocked due to a modern slavery claim, after the High Court was told the organisation examining such claims would not be able to carry out its work if he were abroad.
As a result, Mr Justice Sheldon granted an interim injunction barring the Home Office from deporting the man for 14 days.
The judge said: "It seems to me there is a serious issue to be tried with respect to the trafficking claim and whether or not the Secretary of State [Shabana Mahmood] has carried out her investigatory duties in a lawful manner."
Ministers agreed the pilot scheme with the French government in July as part of efforts to deter the record number of small-boat crossings this year.
The first detentions of migrants took place last month, and they have been held at an immigration removal centre pending deportation.
Under the arrangement, the UK will return to France asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to Britain.
Despite the ongoing legal challenge, Downing Street insisted it expects deportations to begin "imminently", with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying: "For obvious reasons we’re not going to get into a running commentary on operational details before that".