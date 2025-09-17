Mr Ferrari offered Liz Kendall the wager after the government's controversial policy hit a major stumbling block last night when the High Court blocked ministers from deporting an Eritrean man to France.

Liz Kendall refused to call the scheme a "mess" and insisted the deal would go ahead. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

A Labour minister refused to take a £100 bet with LBC's Nick Ferrari over when the first person will be deported as part of the government's "one in, one out" scheme.

The controversial policy hit a major stumbling block last night when the High Court blocked ministers from deporting an Eritrean man to France. Legal experts believe the ruling - the first challenge to the policy to reach court - will likely lead to similar claims being made from others at risk of deportation. The ruling came after attempts to deport migrants aboard two flights from Heathrow Airport on Tuesday were halted by last-minute legal actions. Despite the setbacks, science minister Liz Kendall refused to call the scheme a "mess" and still believed the deal would go ahead. Read more: Second ‘one in, one out’ UK deportation flight takes off with no migrants on board Read more: 'One in, none out': Government can't say when first migrant flight will leave for France after two planes halted

‘I’ll have a bet with you… £100 for every person who leaves this country.’



A girl is carried on a man's shoulders as migrants wade into the sea to try and board a dinghy to cross the English Channel on August 25, 2025 in Gravelines, France. Picture: Getty

"This [the high court ruling] is an interim judgement about one person. And it is not going to stop this deal going ahead," Ms Kendall said. "To give a very clear message that if you come to this country illegally, you can and you will be deported." Mr Ferrari then claimed he would give £100 to charity for every person deported as part of the scheme this month, a wager Ms Kendall declined to take. "I'll come back and I'll do something with you at the Grand National," she said. "But just as seriously, we're going to make this work. It won't be a silver bullet. There are other actions that we're going to take." The man who brought his legal claim against the Home Office was due to be on a flight to France at 9am on Wednesday. He had told the Home Office he and his mother travelled to Ethiopia when he was a child, and that he was trafficked from there to Libya in 2023. Kate Grange KC, for the Home Office, said in written submissions that the man travelled to Italy in April 2025, before passing through France and arriving in the UK in August 2025.