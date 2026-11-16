Labour minister gets the name of his 'favourite' crisps wrong twice during interview
Hamish Falconer twice claimed his favourite crisps were "Razzles" during an interview about a new UK-EU food deal
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A Labour minister twice used the wrong name for his "favourite" crisps during an interview.
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Hamish Falconer twice claimed his favourite crisps were "Razzles" during an interview about a new UK-EU food deal.
Aides for the MP later admitted he had misspoken and meant to say Frazzles - the popular bacon-flavoured crisps cut in the shape of a streaky rasher.
The Foreign Office minister made the gaffe while attempting to shut down speculation that the pact would require manufacturers to rename meat-flavoured products to align with EU rules.
Falconer, 40, insisted that talk of a clampdown on meaty crisps was "misinformation".
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He added: "Two particular flavours which I'm a fan of are Walkers and Razzles.
"Both of whom changed their ingredients ages ago to accommodate the EU.
"All this stuff that they are going to have to change again is just not true."
It comes as Andy Burnham is poised to sign a food and farming deal with the EU when he attends a summit in Brussels later this week.
The pact would see the UK accept EU rules on plant, animal and food trade standards to remove post-Brexit red tape from exports.
However, concerns have been raised about the possible impact of the new rules on meat-flavoured snacks, including bacon-flavoured crisps.
Under the regulations, which were adopted by the EU this summer, the use of several terms, including bacon and drumstick, will be restricted to products containing meat.
It is not yet clear how the rules would affect the naming of meat-flavoured products, including those flavoured without any meat extracts.
It raises the possibility that manufacturers could be forced to rename products such as bacon and roast chicken flavoured crisps sold in UK shops.
Speaking on Monday, Mr Falconer, 40, said that "almost every business in this country that wants to export food or drink will be aligning with EU rules."
Repeating the erroneous name of the crisp brand, he went on: "Lots of people like the good people at Walkers and Razzles have made these changes already.
"So I would like to assure people, particularly smoky bacon fans – it's okay."
He also insisted that the deal would bring down the costs of importing food.
Speaking at a Marks and Spencer food hall in London, he said: "This will mean less cost for supermarkets, and I hope that less cost then turns into cheaper produce on the shelves."
The Conservatives have claimed the Government is "signing away control of our food laws to the EU" and that the UK will have "no influence and no veto over the rules they set".
A Government spokesman said last week: "Smoky bacon crisps will be available under our deal, which will deliver up to £5.1billion a year for the UK economy, slashing the costly red tape that only helps drive up supermarket prices and stifle trade."