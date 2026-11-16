Hamish Falconer twice claimed his favourite crisps were "Razzles" during an interview about a new UK-EU food deal

By Issy Clarke

A Labour minister twice used the wrong name for his "favourite" crisps during an interview.

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Frazzles are a popular bacon-flavoured crisps cut in the shape of a streaky rasher. Picture: Carolyn Jenkins/Alamy

He added: "Two particular flavours which I'm a fan of are Walkers and Razzles. "Both of whom changed their ingredients ages ago to accommodate the EU. "All this stuff that they are going to have to change again is just not true." It comes as Andy Burnham is poised to sign a food and farming deal with the EU when he attends a summit in Brussels later this week.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is poised to sign a food and farming deal with the EU . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The pact would see the UK accept EU rules on plant, animal and food trade standards to remove post-Brexit red tape from exports. However, concerns have been raised about the possible impact of the new rules on meat-flavoured snacks, including bacon-flavoured crisps. Under the regulations, which were adopted by the EU this summer, the use of several terms, including bacon and drumstick, will be restricted to products containing meat. It is not yet clear how the rules would affect the naming of meat-flavoured products, including those flavoured without any meat extracts. It raises the possibility that manufacturers could be forced to rename products such as bacon and roast chicken flavoured crisps sold in UK shops.

Under the new rules, which were adopted by the EU this summer, the use of several terms, including bacon and drumstick, will be restricted to products containing meat. Picture: Andrew Lockie/Alamy