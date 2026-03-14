Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair led tributes to Mr Woolas.

Phil Woolas, a former Labour Oldham East & Saddleworth MP, has died aged 66. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Phil Woolas, a Labour former minister and MP, has died at the age of 66, his family and close friends have announced.

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Mr Woolas, who died in the early hours of Saturday, served as a minister in both the Blair and Brown governments, and as MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth between 1997 and 2010. Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair led tributes to Mr Woolas, describing him as a “greatly respected and admired colleague”. A statement attributed to Mr Woolas' family and close friends announcing his death said he had “battled the brain cancer, glioblastoma”. It said: “Phil Woolas, former Labour MP and minister, has died aged 66. “For more than a year, he battled the brain cancer, glioblastoma. He leaves his wife Tracey, his sons Josh and Jed and a new grandson, and many friends and former colleagues who will all miss him greatly. "Before entering Parliament, Phil was NUS president, TV producer and GMB union communications director. Read more: Former Arsenal and Chelsea player dies aged 35 as tributes pour in Read more: 'Rock and roll legend' Neil Sedaka dies aged 86

Phil Woolas (left), served under Tony Blair. Picture: Getty

“He served as MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth from 1997 to 2010, and a minister in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments – appointed successively: whip, deputy leader of the Commons, local government minister, environment minister and immigration minister.” In a notable moment of his career at the Home Office, Mr Woolas was on one occasion confronted by actor Joanna Lumley during a live press conference to make concessions over the rights of Gurkhas to remain in the UK. Mr Woolas’ parliamentary career came to an end in 2010 after his victory in the general election was declared void. This was after he was found to have breached electoral law with campaign leafleting, which knowingly made false claims about his Lib Dem opponent in the contest. A subsequent by-election in 2011 saw Debbie Abrahams, a Labour MP, returned to Parliament for the seat. She represents Oldham East and Saddleworth to this day. The statement from Mr Woolas’ friends and family added: “From 2011 onwards, Phil set up and ran his own political and risk consultancy. “For more than 25 years, Phil was the chair of The Ace Centre, an Oldham charity helping people with communication difficulties, that he led to become a national charity leader in assistive technology for severely disabled people.”

Phil Woolas and John Healey (right) in 2024. Picture: Alamy