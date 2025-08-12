Baroness Jacqui Smith criticised The Runcorn and Helsby MP after she told reporters the UK was no longer a 'safe haven' for women because of the threat posed by migrants from Muslim countries. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

A Labour minister has accused Reform MP Sarah Pochin of "singling out" Muslim migrants after she claimed they held "medieval beliefs" and posed a threat to women’s safety in Britain.

A Labour minister has accused Reform MP Sarah Pochin of "singling out" Muslim migrants after she claimed those arriving on small boats held "medieval beliefs" and posed a threat to women's safety in Britain. Baroness Jacqui Smith criticised the Runcorn and Helsby MP after she told reporters the UK was no longer a "safe haven" for women because of the threat posed by migrants from Muslim countries. Speaking at a Reform press conference on Monday, Ms Pochin said migrants arriving on small boats from France were a "national security" issue that posed significant dangers for women and girls. She claimed that of 1,453 sexual assault convictions in 2024, a quarter were committed by foreign nationals. While Baroness Smith agreed that action needed to be taken to prevent violence against women and girls in the UK, she felt Ms Pochin and Reform were "unwilling to take action" to tackle the issue.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the skills minister said: "Where I take issue with Reform is that whilst we're [the government], for example, taking through the Police and Crime Bill with additional powers in it to help to protect women, Reform voted against it. "So you can point at the problem, but unless you're willing to take action, as this government is, you're not really serious about actually tackling it." When asked if she agreed with Ms Pochin's comments, Baroness Smith said: "No I don't think they are right to single those people out.... unfortunately there are too many, largely men, who are responsible for violence against women of all types. "And that's why I hope Reform will change their position and actually support us in the tough legislation we're bringing forwards to tackle that violence."

Speaking at a Reform press conference on Monday, Ms Pochin (second right) said migrants arriving on small boats from France were a “national security” issue. Picture: Getty