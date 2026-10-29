A Labour MP has been forced to apologise after breaching Parliament’s bullying and harassment policy by hugging a woman without her consent and behaving towards her "in an overbearing and belittling manner”.

Tony Vaughan, MP for Folkestone and Hythe, has been ordered to apologise to the floor of the House of Commons following a report by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which handles Parliamentary misconduct complaints.

It comes after a woman accused Mr Vaughan of having “behaved towards [her] in an overbearing and belittling manner” during her employment.

In one claim, she said the MP hugged her without her consent at an office event.

Mr Vaughan also allegedly took her personal mobile phone from her hand to join an online meeting without asking permission.

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