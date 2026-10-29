Labour MP forced to apologise for breaching bullying and harassment rules
Tony Vaughan has been ordered to apologise in the House of Commons after behaving in an "overbearing and belittling manner”.
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A Labour MP has been forced to apologise after breaching Parliament’s bullying and harassment policy by hugging a woman without her consent and behaving towards her "in an overbearing and belittling manner”.
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Tony Vaughan, MP for Folkestone and Hythe, has been ordered to apologise to the floor of the House of Commons following a report by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which handles Parliamentary misconduct complaints.
It comes after a woman accused Mr Vaughan of having “behaved towards [her] in an overbearing and belittling manner” during her employment.
In one claim, she said the MP hugged her without her consent at an office event.
Mr Vaughan also allegedly took her personal mobile phone from her hand to join an online meeting without asking permission.
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Mr Vaughan rang her to find out where his next meeting was and abruptly hung up once she had confirmed the location, she said.
He then allegedly rang back five minutes later to complain she had given him the incorrect address.
After she confirmed he was in fact at the correct address, the call again reportedly ended abruptly.
Mr Vaughan failed to explain why these phone calls ended in this way, the IEP's report said.
The sub-panel said the MP’s “oppressive and bullying behaviour towards [MPs’] staff members is wholly unacceptable”.
It added that his actions amounted to breaches of “ basic boundaries and courtesy” rather than failures in management, and an abuse of his power.
The sub-panel ruled that the Labour MP must make an unreserved apology to the complainant and a personal statement in the House of Commons Chamber.