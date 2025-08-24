Labour MP Catherine Atkinson speaks to Lewis Goodall on Sunday about the new restrictions. Picture: LBC

By Poppy Jacobs

A Labour MP has insisted plans to ban criminals from pubs, concerts, and sports grounds are a “really constructive step forward”, and won't become a burden for pub landlords.

New plans set out by the government could see offenders facing driving, travel bans and restriction zones across England and Wales, with those breaking conditions expected to face tougher punishments from judges. Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Labour MP Catherine Atkinson said: “It's clear that the current system isn’t working. “I've come across so many cases where victims feel like they're the ones who’s punished. I've come across cases where victims feel like they're terrified of going out in case they run into people who assaulted them. "I think it's absolutely right that it's offenders who see their liberty limited rather than victims.” Read more: Badenoch calls Jenrick supporters hoping to oust her ‘sore losers’ Read more: David Lammy escapes fine but given formal warning after fishing illegally with JD Vance

The government has insisted it will not be up to landlords to oversee the policy. Picture: Alamy

When questioned by Lewis about how the bans would be implemented by pub landlords, Ms Atkinson said it would be “a matter for probation [services] and the police rather than individuals”. She said the changes would be similar to courts’ current abilities to impose conditions on certain sentences, such as football banning orders. The comments come as Michael Kill, head of the Night Time Industries Association, said ministers need to work with the industry to ensure the scheme "does not unfairly burden venues that are already struggling to survive". "While we fully recognise the intent behind these measures, they cannot simply be imposed on a whim." Speaking with Lewis, the Labour MP said the government has announced £700milion in funding for probation services who will enforce the restrictions, and are already seeing a “significant increase” in the recruitment of probation officers.

