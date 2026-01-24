It comes after the the Greater Manchester mayor put his name forward to stand as an MP

Andy Burnham confirmed he would stand in the by-election which was triggered in the constituency of Gorton and Denton. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A Labour MP has told LBC that "now is not the time" for Andy Burnham to stand for Parliament after it was announced the Greater Manchester mayor will contest the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Calvin Bailey, MP for Leyton and Wanstead, said Mr Burnham's "place is as the Mayor of Manchester," amid suggestions he could be plotting to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the position of Prime Minister. Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley on Saturday evening, Mr Bailey said: "Part my point is that the people of Manchester need him. "He's a great leader there and we need to make sure that we've got all of our great players on the pitch.

Calvin Bailey MP. Picture: Alamy

"And his place is, you know, as the Mayor of Manchester, and we wouldn't want to jeopardise that and put that at risk. "Now is not the time." It follows the announcement earlier that Mr Burnham confirmed had applied to Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) for permission to seek selection for the contest. He said the decision had been "difficult," but now was "the moment to mount the strongest possible defence of what we stand for." Mr Burnham has long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister to head the Labour party.

However, the NEC can still block his bid for selection by refusing permission, and supporters of Sir Keir are reported to be mobilising to prevent him from becoming a candidate. Mr Bailey added: "What we've seen this week is a huge, hugely significant global issues that have to be managed in an incredibly delicate way. "And for people to think that this is the moment that we start having internal self reflecting discussions have completely misplaced, a completely misplaced understanding of where our nation's priorities should be."

I have today written to the Chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee seeking permission to enter the selection process for a candidate for the forthcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.



Read my letter here.👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/TwKgADsuSB — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) January 24, 2026