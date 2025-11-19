Clive Lewis MP urged Sir Keir Starmer to “put country before party” and quit.

Clive Lewis has called on Keir Starmer to quit. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A Labour MP has offered to give up his seat to allow Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to challenge Keir Starmer for the party leadership - as pressure mounts on the Prime Minister to quit.

Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, said the PM's situation is "not tenable" and urged him to "put country before party" and quit. Mr Burnham has been touted as a possible successor to the premier, but would need to return to the Commons as an MP before launching a bid for the top job. Mr Lewis has added his name to the growing list calling for Mr Burnham to be made leader and indicated he could vacate his Norwich South seat, which he has held since 2015, for the former New Labour minister. He said: "It's a question I've asked myself, and I'd have to obviously consult with my wife as well and family, but do you know what, If I'm going to sit here and say country before party, party before personal ambition, then yes, I have to say yes, don't I?"

Pressure has mounted on Sir Keir Starmer to step down. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham, the ex-MP for Leigh, has dropped repeated hints he was eyeing a Westminster comeback ahead of Labour’s September conference. Speaking to LBC, West Streeting described Mr Lewis’ comments as “peculiar”. He told Tom Swarbrick at Drive: “I've got a lot of time for Andy and I think we need our best players on the pitch - and whether he's doing that as mayor of Greater Manchester or whether he wants to come back into Parliament in the next general election, that is an issue for Andy. “I think it's a bit of a peculiar thing for Clive to have said to his own constituents ‘oh, well, I'm not interested in being your MP.” It comes after last week’s extraordinary Labour briefing war over alleged manoeuvring by Cabinet ministers, which focused fresh attention on Sir Keir’s position. Reportedly false allegations that Mr Streeting was leading a coup against the Prime Minister sparked a civil war within Labour, leading many Cabinet ministers to demand that Sir Keir sack his chief aide Morgan McSweeney. Sir Keir has since insisted he will lead Labour into the next general election.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has been tipped to replace Starmer. Picture: Getty