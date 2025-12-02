Speaking with Andrew Marr, Graham Stringer said that preparation for the recent budget were both “chaotic and appalling”

Graham Stringer MP pictured during a Labour Leave fringe event - as he tells Andrew Marr that he'd be willing to vote to oust the PM if 'chaos' continues. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour MP Graham Stringer has told LBC that he 'can't see how Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves can stay' in office if government division and 'chaos' does not improve.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the MP insisted that "if things aren't turned around by May, then [he] would vote for a change” in the Labour Party’s leadership. It follows last week's OBR report that was published prematurely, detailing government spending plans ahead of the Chancellor's Budget. Speaking with Andrew, the Labour MP said that preparation for the recent budget were both “chaotic and appalling”. He added that the Chancellor did not directly lie to the country about the state of the UK economy, more that the declaration was “a sin of omission, not commission" but added "it’s still a sin." Read more: Attorney general urges Nigel Farage to apologise over claims of racism and antisemitism Read more: Criminals are ‘playing the system’ by choosing trial by jury to have more time on bail, says Justice Secretary

"I can't think of any other Chancellor who had presided over the chaos before, with the icing on the cake in a sense being the budget being released before she stood up to speak, surviving," Mr Stringer told LBC. "I think the Parliamentary Labour Party are waiting before there is any attempt to change the situation, until the local elections in May and the elections in Wales and Scotland. "So, I think MPs are holding their breath and hoping, but if the opinion polls proves to be right, I think there will be a real assessment of both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer." The comments follow a strong denial by Rachel Reeves, with the Chancellor defending her comments amid accusations that she lied over the state of the public finances in the run-up to her autumn Budget.

