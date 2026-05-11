Read More: First members of government resign as pressure mounts on Starmer to step down

When asked whether she retains confidence in Sir Keir, she said: "No".

After watching Sir Keir's 'reset' speech on Monday, she compared his tenure to a meme of football manager Mick McCarthy to suggest his premiership could get worse from here.

The MP for Warrington North bluntly told Iain that she does not have confidence in the Prime Minster.

After she was pressed by Iain about whether this means she had joined a 69-strong list of Labour MPs to call on Starmer to step down, she replied: "I suppose I am".

Ms Nichols said: "There are only so many people that you can sack for when you're a leader until it's at your door.

"And, you know, we didn't have local elections in Warrington last week, so there was a sort of more indirect misery, I suppose, for me than for some of my MPs and surrounding seats, where we went from Labour super majorities to one or two councillors in some of them.

"But I watched his speech today. The speech of his life and fighting for his career, and the thing that was going to hopefully change everything.

"And the only thing I could think of is that interview. It was Mick McCarthy, the former Blackpool manager, and they go to him and they say 'You've lost 17 games, Mick. It can't go on like this, can it?'

"And he turns to him and goes 'it can'. And I just thought it's done, it's over. It's time for someone else to come in."