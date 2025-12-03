Karl Turner, MP for Kingston upon Hull East, called the plans 'the daftest idea that any Justice Secretary could have come up with'

By Chay Quinn

Labour MP Karl Turner has eviscerated David Lammy over plans to axe juries for thousands of cases to clear the crown court backlog.

The former barrister has raged against the Justice Secretary's plans to axe jury trials to free up sitting days for more serious crimes. The MP for Kingston upon Hull East told LBC's Ben Kentish that Lammy, who he worked with while in Opposition has "got it incredibly badly wrong" and that arguments being made to defend the plans are "fundamentally dishonest". Mr Turner told Ben that the argument that the right to a jury trial is causing the backlog "is just a complete lie". Earlier this week, Mr Lammy announced the abolition of jury trials for thousands of cases that could have a likely sentence of three years or less. Read More: Lammy's Ministry of Justice under fire over £3.6million spend on faulty video system Read More: Minister defends axing juries in thousands of cases despite warning of 'wrecking ball to the justice system'

The furious backbencher said of the plans: "It makes me incredibly angry, Ben. "[This is] the daftest idea... that any Justice Secretary of any political party could have ever come up with. That's how daft it is in my view. "It is absolutely stark raving barmy. It's the Labour Party in government that comes along and does the worst thing they could ever do to the English criminal legal system that anybody could ever dream of."

