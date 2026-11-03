The MP for Folkestone and Hythe was forced to apologise in the House of Commons last week.

By Natasha Clark

A woman who was bullied and belittled by a Labour MP has told LBC he was a "horrible man to work for" and he "treated people as disposable".

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The former constituency office worker for Tony Vaughan has spoken out after the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found he had breached Commons rules on bullying and harassment last week. The woman, who is choosing to remain anonymous, also revealed that she is taking the case to an employment tribunal, which has yet to be heard. The Commissioner upheld complaints under Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme - including that he behaved in a belittling manner towards her, hugged her without her consent, and snatched her phone without asking. The MP for Folkestone and Hythe was forced to apologise in the House of Commons last week - and accepted the findings of the report in full. Read more: Mahmood insists immigration overhaul is 'fair' and 'transformative' - but cannot tell LBC how much taxpayers will save Read more: Reform councillor with ties to anti-migrant group charged with 12 counts of rape

The Commissioner upheld complaints under Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme . Picture: Parliament

The Labour Party said it "expects the highest standards of conduct from all our members and elected representatives." The sub-panel ruled that the Labour MP must make an unreserved apology to the complainant and a personal statement in the House of Commons Chamber. The former employee said that hours of time had been wasted because he had "refused to take accountability for his behaviour", and not apologised to her at the time. She said Mr Vaughan "operated with a sense of entitlement" and created a "completely toxic" atmosphere in the office. A spokesperson for Mr Vaughan denied this. She says she raised the complaint as she felt his behaviour was "getting worse and worse". She was later made redundant.

The victim said she had not wished to escalate the complaint to Parliament, but after he refused to apologise or acknowledge his behaviour in the office, she felt she had no choice. She told LBC: "He was a horrible man to work for, and the power quickly went to his head. "He operated with a sense of entitlement that he could do what he wanted and treat people as disposable. "His behaviour had been getting worse and worse - it was completely toxic. "I felt he'd gone too far. He crossed a line. "I asked for an apology, for him to reflect and say sorry. I raised it and heard nothing, it wasn't dealt with. "I did not embark upon a lengthy parliamentary complaints process simply because of one unwanted hug, one incident involving my personal telephone or a handful of abruptly terminated calls. "I complained because of the cumulative experience of working for someone whose behaviour I found unpredictable, intimidating and belittling. "I personally felt that Tony treated female members of staff differently from their male counterparts, and I remain concerned about what I perceived as misogynistic attitudes towards women in the workplace. These are my experiences and perceptions, rather than findings made by the Independent Expert Panel."

A spokesperson for Mr Vaughn said it was "wrong" that he holds misogynistic attitudes or that there was a toxic working environment. The victim, who is a survivor of domestic abuse, said that her past experience made her wary of his behaviour. She added: "As a powerful man, and as my employer, he shouldn't be physically engaging with me and snatching my phone without my consent. "I am a survivor of serious domestic abuse: my physical boundaries are very important to me. "This was a man who held considerable power over my professional life. "I have the right to feel safe at work and be dealt with respect and dignity. "It didn't need to get this far if he had just admitted what he'd done and apologised." She recalled how he hugged her when she was helping to redecorate his office, describing it as "awkward" and "unwelcome".

She said: "I'd redecorated the office, painted and did it in my own time... "We had a gathering and ribbon cutting ceremony, trying to bring the team together. "He waited until everyone had gone. We were not friends - he gestured to me... I looked at him, like 'you are kidding'. "I recall him saying he wanted to hug me and walked forward. "I felt extremely uncomfortable. We had not been getting along, and I couldn't understand why he thought it was appropriate to hug me. I froze when he approached me, and the hug was entirely unwelcome. "To me, it felt like it was gendered - he never would have done that if I were a man. "I think it was a power thing. "I was speechless, I just froze. I didn't say a word, I grimaced, I looked at his arms, he stepped forwards and put his arms around me."

The Independent panel said the decision between "a suspension" [from the House of Commons "or requring an apology to the House, to be finely balanced on the facts before us. Last week the MP apologised in the House of Commons, admitting, "I made mistakes." He said: "My behaviour had a real and continuing impact on her and her family, and I am truly sorry for this. "There was an imbalance of power between us, and I was not sufficiently alert to it, as the behaviour code requires. "The responsibility for behaving in a way that was mindful of that imbalance was mine, not hers. I also recognise that behaviour like this could well impact on somebody who is vulnerable, whether or not it is known that they are vulnerable. "That is why respect and courtesy must come first in every interaction I have with others. "Since these events, my approach has changed. "I am more alert to the need for sensitivity to those I work with. "I have undertaken further training, including one-to-one training. "I made mistakes, and I breached the policy. I apologise unreservedly to my former colleague and to this House."

But the woman involved told LBC she was "disappointed" by his apology - and said she felt it "minimised his responsibility". She also said the response to the news had frustrated her, saying: "I have seen myself portrayed online as weak, fragile and overly sensitive. "The truth is quite the opposite. "I pursued this complaint because I refused to accept being treated in a way that no employee should have to tolerate. Standing up to someone in a position of considerable power is not a sign of weakness." The woman, who no longer works for the MP, said she was standing up for "what I believed to be right, and for future employees of parliament". She hopes that the ordeal has led to Mr Vaughan treating his staff better in future, adding: "My hope is that the findings lead to genuine reflection and improved treatment of staff in the future." "I'm speaking out, calling them out - there are certain standards MPs have to adhere to, and they can be reprimanded."