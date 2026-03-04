Scottish MP Joani Reid's partner, David Taylor, was one of three men arrested by the Met on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service on Wednesday

East Kilbride and Strathaven MP Joani Reid. Picture: PA

By Frankie Elliott

A Labour MP whose husband was arrested on suspicion of spying for China believes her spouse did not break the law.

Scottish MP Joani Reid's partner, David Taylor, was one of three men arrested by the Met on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service on Wednesday. Following his arrest, Ms Reid, a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee and MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven, vowed that she "had never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law”. “I am not any sort of admirer or apologist for the Chinese Communist Party’s dictatorship,” she added. Read more: Iran closes in on 'game changing' deal with China to buy supersonic missiles

The country to which the police investigation relates is China. Picture: Getty

The Met confirmed it had arrested three men - aged 39, 43 and 68 respectively - following a counter-terrorism police investigation. Their addresses were searched by counter-terrorism officers, long with three other properties in London, East Kilbride and Cardiff. The Guardian reported that one of those arrested is the partner of a sitting Labour MP, while another is the partner of a former Labour MP. All three were taken into police custody, where they currently remain. In a statement, Ms Reid said: "I have never been to China. I have never spoken on China or China-related matters in the Commons. I have never asked a question on China-related matters. "As far as I am aware, I have never met any Chinese businesses whilst I have been an MP, any Chinese diplomats or government employees, nor raised any concern with ministers or anyone else on behalf of, even coincidentally, Chinese interests. "I am a social democrat who believes in freedom of expression, free trade unions and free elections. "I am not any sort of admirer or apologist for the Chinese Communist Party’s dictatorship. “I have never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law. “I am not part of my husband’s business activities and neither I nor my children are part of this investigation, and we should not be treated by media organisations as though we are. Above all I expect media organisations to respect my children’s privacy."

Previous cases of alleged spying within parliament have caused deep concern in Westminster. Picture: Getty

Wednesday's arrests comes as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into suspected National Security Act offences. The country to which the investigation relates is China, the force said. As part of the probe, officers arrested a 39-year-old man at an address in London, as well as detaining a 68-year-old man at a property in Powys, Wales. A third man, 68, was arrested in Pontyclun, Wales. Upon hearing news of the arrests, Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs that Chinese officials in the UK and Beijing have been given a dressing down. He told MPs that there will be "severe consequences" if it is proven that China attempted to interfere with UK sovereign affairs.

Dan Jarvis making a statement on security in the House of Commons. Picture: Getty