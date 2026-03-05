Joani Reid, Labour MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven constituency, has been suspended amid an internal investigation. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Labour MP Joani Reid has voluntarily suspended herself from the party while an internal investigation takes place after her husband was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after David Taylor, her husband, and two other men were arrested by counter-terrorism officers at addresses in London and Wales. Taylor, a former adviser to Welsh Labour politicians and former Labour candidate to become North Wales police and crime commissioner, has also been administratively suspended from the Labour Party pending the investigation. In a statement, Ms Reid said: ”This week has been the worst of my life. The shock of recent days has been difficult for me and my family. “I want to reiterate something very important: I am not under investigation by the police and no accusations have been against me. I have done nothing wrong. I love my country. To serve the people of East Kilbride and Strathaven as their MP and the Labour Party has been – and continues to be – the privilege of my life." She added that speculation and gossip is currently "fevered" and doesn't want this to become a distraction for the Government, which she has been proud to serve. Read more: Labour MP claims 'I've never seen anything suspicious' after husband arrested in China spy probe Read more: Labour is creating a two-tier society - and families will pay the price

Ms Reid's husband is accused of spying for China. Picture: Getty

"I also do not want my children – who have nothing to answer for and who deserve privacy and compassion – to find themselves subject to intrusion," she added. Ms Reid continued: “Following discussions with the Chief Whip, I am voluntarily suspending myself from the whip this evening and will not sit as a Labour MP until internal investigations are concluded. I will welcome and cooperate with any questions and worries the party may have. “I, and my team, will continue to serve my constituents in the normal way as their Member of Parliament.” Earlier, Ms Reid, who sat on the Home Affairs Select Committee and had been an MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven, said she had “never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law”. “I am not any sort of admirer or apologist for the Chinese Communist Party’s dictatorship,” she added. Taylor, 39, alongside two other men, have been released on bail until May, the Metropolitan Police said. The three men were taken into custody for questioning by police before being released on bail. The policing operation came as security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs Chinese officials in the UK and Beijing had been given a dressing down, and that the investigation relates to “foreign interference targeting UK democracy”. Taylor is listed as a “lobbyist” on Ms Reid’s registered interests.

House of Commons of Speaker Lindsay Hoyle. Picture: Alamy