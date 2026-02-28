Official portrait of Josh Simons, 2024. Picture: UK Parliament

By Rebecca Henrys

Labour MP Josh Simons has resigned as a Cabinet Office minister following an investigation into allegations a prominent think tank he ran before entering government paid for a probe into journalists.

Although the investigation by Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser found Mr Simons had not breached the Ministerial Code, the Makerfield MP said he had “become a distraction from this Government’s important work”. Mr Simons faced calls to resign after his think tank, Labour Together, was accused of paying PR firm Apco Worldwide £36,000 to investigate the background of journalists who had written stories about it. In previous statements, Mr Simons said Apco had been hired to investigate an illegal hack. Read more: Labour-linked think tank accused of paying firm to investigate journalists while being run by current MP Read more: Cabinet Office ‘looking into’ claims of think tank-linked probe into journalists

I will continue serving the people I’m proud to represent in Makerfield and… pic.twitter.com/qxbf8LKguS — Josh Simons MP (@joshsimonsmp) February 28, 2026

But in a letter to the Prime Minister, ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus said the former minister now accepted the terms he agreed with Apco were “wider than he had understood” and he had acted “too hastily in confirming their appointment”. While Sir Laurie said Mr Simons had acted “in good faith”, he said the MP acknowledged the “perceived gap between his public statements and what he now accepts appears to be a more extensive scope has been damaging”. Sir Laurie added: “I see no basis for advising you of any breach of the Ministerial Code by Mr Simons but you will wish to consider, in the light of this distraction and potential reputational damage, whether he continues to hold your confidence as a member of your Government.”

UK Daily Politics 2025. Picture: Getty