The MP for Kingston upon Hull East insists he is yet to be informed of his removal from the party

Karl Turner, Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, was the only Labour MP to vote against the Government's proposed changes to jury trials, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An outspoken Labour MP and ardent critic of the Government’s jury trial reforms has had the whip suspended, LBC understands.

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Karl Turner, a barrister, has been a thorn in the Government’s side over the proposed plans to reserve jury trials for only the most serious of cases. Mr Turner, the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, has rebelled against the party's decision to abolish the presence of jury trials for all but the most serious cases in recent months. His suspension is said to come as a result of his 'recent conduct' - as the MP insisted he has not been formally notified of his removal from the Labour parliamentary party. Just 24 hours earlier, the Labour MP told LBC that he was "'more Labour than anybody else I can think of in the Labour Party". "There's no way I wouldn't go to reform for all the tea in China. I'm a Labour Party man. I was born in a Labour family. My parents were trade Unionists," he insisted. Read more: NHS chief says he's 'really worried' about supply chain shocks due to Iran war Read more: Britain’s courts are collapsing, and we’re about to sacrifice jury trials to keep them running

I am being told that I have had the whip suspended but I have not had any notification from the whips about this. It seems journalists have been told but I have not. — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) March 31, 2026

"If I'm unfortunate enough to get up during the night to go for a wee, I remind myself how much I hate the Tories. If Farage comes into the equation, I hate the Reform more than I've ever hated the Tories," he continued. "I'm Labour Party born and bred. I'll die Labour Party. But what I will do is, is speak the truth to the power," he added, telling the government it has "got to stop messing around" with policies that were "never mentioned in the manifesto". The MP was the only Labour MP to vote against the Government's proposed changes to UK jury trials earlier this year. Taking to X on Tuesday, he insisted: “I am being told that I have had the whip suspended but I have not had any notification from the whips about this.

"It seems journalists have been told but I have not," he added in the social media post.. The decision will be reviewed at a later date, it's been confirmed.

Karl Turner, Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, the only Labour MP to vote against the Government's proposed changes to jury trials, UK. Picture: Alamy