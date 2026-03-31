The MP for Kingston upon Hull East insists he is yet to be informed of his removal from the party

Karl Turner, Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, the only Labour MP to vote against the Government's proposed changes to jury trials. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An outspoken Labour MP and ardent critic of the Government’s jury trial reforms has insisted he was 'suspended without prior discussion' after having the whip removed.

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Karl Turner, a barrister, has been a thorn in the Government’s side over the proposed plans to reserve jury trials for only the most serious of cases. On Tuesday, following the removal of the whip, he said: "In 16 years as a Labour Member of Parliament, I have never broken the whip except on the issue of jury trials. "That is why I am surprised and disappointed to have been suspended from the Labour whip without any prior verbal communication, and I have written to the Chief Whip, through my Solicitor, to seek a full explanation of the reasons behind this decision." Mr Turner, the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, has rebelled against the party's decision to abolish the presence of jury trials for all but the most serious cases in recent months. It comes just 24 hours after the Labour MP told LBC that he was "'more Labour than anybody else I can think of in the Labour Party". His suspension is said to come as a result of his 'recent conduct' - as the MP insisted he has not been formally notified of his removal from the Labour parliamentary party. Read more: NHS chief says he's 'really worried' about supply chain shocks due to Iran war Read more: Britain’s courts are collapsing, and we’re about to sacrifice jury trials to keep them running

I’ve been a loyal Labour MP for 16 years and have only broken the whip on jury trials. I’m disappointed to be suspended without prior discussion. I’ll always stand up for justice, my principles, and East Hull. See my statement below. pic.twitter.com/axRHqCNSRh — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) March 31, 2026

"There's no way I wouldn't go to reform for all the tea in China. I'm a Labour Party man. I was born in a Labour family. My parents were trade Unionists," he insisted. "If I'm unfortunate enough to get up during the night to go for a wee, I remind myself how much I hate the Tories. If Farage comes into the equation, I hate the Reform more than I've ever hated the Tories," he continued. "I'm Labour Party born and bred. I'll die Labour Party. But what I will do is, is speak the truth to the power," he added, telling the government it has "got to stop messing around" with policies that were "never mentioned in the manifesto". The MP was the only Labour MP to vote against the Government's proposed changes to UK jury trials earlier this year. "Jury trials are a cornerstone of our democracy and a vital safeguard in our justice system. Weakening them will not solve the Crown Court backlog; it will undermine public confidence while doing nothing to address the real causes; years of underinvestment, crumbling courts, outdated technology, and insufficient resources," he added on X. "It is fundamentally dishonest to suggest juries are the problem."

I am being told that I have had the whip suspended but I have not had any notification from the whips about this. It seems journalists have been told but I have not. — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) March 31, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, he responded to suggestions the whip had been removed in another post, writing: “I am being told that I have had the whip suspended but I have not had any notification from the whips about this. "It seems journalists have been told but I have not," he added in the social media post.. The decision will be reviewed at a later date, it's been confirmed.

Karl Turner, Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, the only Labour MP to vote against the Government's proposed changes to jury trials, UK. Picture: Alamy