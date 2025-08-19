It is understood that the wellbeing service had recommended adjustments to how Ms Osborne worked in 2023, including taking taxis while commuting or carrying luggage.

She said: "The discussion centred around the additional taxi use that had been recommended for me and approved following the medical reports and the independent assessment from the Parliamentary Health and Wellbeing Service as part of the reasonable adjustments for my disability."

The MP added that she had met Ipsa's compliance officer Matt Walker last week.

Defending her use of taxis, she said: "Whilst this operation was a success it has not helped my disability, it has highlighted other issues and I am afraid has left me still in a lot of pain which the consultant has said will be for the rest of my life."

It said the investigation related to spending on travel and subsistence costs, and "miscellaneous costs and financial assistance", while Ms Osborne herself said it was focused on her use of taxis following an operation on her spine in February.

Following her operation, it suggested she required even more support.

Ms Osborne insisted she would "fully comply" with Ipsa's investigation and was "confident" it would show she had "acted within rules and followed the advice I was given".

She added: "I want to thank the compliance officer for the time he spent discussing the issue.

"I want my constituents to know that my priority is, has been and always will be to fight for you, and do my best to represent you in Parliament and in the constituency."

In its announcement of the investigation, Ipsa said: "No further information will be published until the investigation has concluded."

Ms Osborne, 59, has been an MP since 2019 and was re-elected last year with a majority of 8,964.

She is the second Labour MP to be investigated by Ipsa this year, after the watchdog opened an inquiry into spending by Tahir Ali in May.

Mr Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, faces an investigation into spending on "office costs, travel and accommodation".

