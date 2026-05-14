A Labour MP has pleaded with colleagues on LBC to stop a “car crash of a leadership election” amid turbulence over Keir Starmer's premiership.

Luke Akehurst, MP for North Durham, shared his worries on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari on Thursday morning that Wes Streeting "could start the ball rolling" on a leadership contest.

Mr Akehurst is concerned a contest could result in a Prime Minister that was "significantly to the left of Keir Starmer or either me or Wes Streeting."

"I don't want that because that isn't the platform that we won the general election on.

"I don't think that an adequate response to Reform sweeping areas like mine and County Durham is to say that the Labour Party should move leftwards."

He went on in an appeal to his party: "I would plead with all of these potential leadership candidates that there's still time to stop this and get behind the Prime Minister and concentrate on delivery.

"The country and the party don't need a car crash of a leadership election.”