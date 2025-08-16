A Labour MP has resigned as the UK's trade envoy to Turkey amid controversy over a visit to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.

Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Rusholme, had stepped down from his position on Friday.

It comes after Khan visited the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is not recognised by the British government.

Turkish troops have occupied the northern section of the Mediterranean island since 1974, and the UK has not recognised it as a self-declared independent nation.

The Cypriot government was outraged at the visit, and called Mr Khan's actions "unacceptable and provocative", insisting "the relevant representations have been made to him for his unacceptable behaviour".

The spokesperson for the government added that Mr Khan's actions "are in complete contradiction with the established position of all British governments,” according to Sky News.

In a statement, Cyprus’ ministry of foreign affairs wrote: “The subsequent resignation of the said MP from the position of Trade Envoy for Turkey is a significant development, which at this juncture is even more important.

“As a result, a resounding message is being sent that there is no room for tolerance, nor a case for our subdued reaction.”

He said his trip was to visit his nephew and to receive an honorary degree, and that he paid for his travels himself.

The Foreign Office said in a statement this week that Mr Khan's visit "was undertaken in a personal capacity", adding: "There is no change to the government's long-standing position regarding the so-called 'Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus'."

Shadow foreign minister Wendy Morton has written to Europe minister Stephen Doughty to express her “deep concerns” at the trip.

She wrote on X: “It is right that Afzal Khan has resigned after this diplomatic mess was revealed and pressure from the Conservatives.

“Starmer should have had the courage to sack him, but once again was incapable of doing the right thing.”