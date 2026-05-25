Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a children's activity centre in Essex, England, Thursday, May 21, 2026 to support families and help ease pressures on household budgets.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool). Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Former minister Jess Phillips believes will be a leadership contest regardless of whether Mr Burnham returns to Westminster.

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will have to step down even if Andy Burnham loses the Makerfield by-election. This is according to Labour MP Jess Phillips, who believes a leadership content is now inevitable. Mr Burnham, who has been serving as the Greater Manchester mayor since 2017 and is viewed as a challenger to Sir Keir, launched his by-election campaign on Friday. He launched his campaign saying “a vote for me in this by-election is a vote to change Labour”. Speaking at the Hay Festival on Monday, Ms Phillips said: “I think even if Andy Burnham doesn’t win in Makerfield there will be a change of the Prime Minister. I’ve never been to Wigan in my life, so I have absolutely no idea about the people there, so I shall go and find out. "But, yes, I imagine Andy Burnham will win it, and I imagine then that the Prime Minister changes.” Read more: Andy Burnham rated most likely to be a good Prime Minister, polling reveals Read more: Starmer vows to ‘keep pushing forward’ as he fights to stay in No.10

Andy Burnham has been serving as the Greater Manchester mayor since 2017 . Picture: Alamy

Ms Phillips said she felt “liberated” since resigning as safeguarding minister with a scathing letter accusing the Prime Minister of failing to be “bold”. She said on Monday: “I can sort of see where Keir Starmer and Keir Starmer’s loyalists come from, in that the idea that we could repair a country so badly broken after years of austerity quite so quickly, is just a lie. “But then also what he has not done is grab that particular mantle or even actually tell the story. Earlier this month, Ms Phillips stepped down from her Home Office role, joining a string of mostly junior ministers quitting in protest at Sir Keir’s leadership. She accused him in her letter of failing to act fast enough on violence against women and girls, saying his “desire not to have an argument means we rarely make an argument, leaving opportunities for progress stalled and delayed”.

Jess Phillips during a reception at St James's Palace, London, to mark International Women's Day. Picture: Alamy