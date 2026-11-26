Labour MP says backlash to 'summer of sex' campaign makes her determined to host adult toy event in Parliament
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A Labour MP has said the reaction to her "summer of sex" campaign has made her more determined to hold an event in Parliament involving sex toys.
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Samantha Niblett criticised MPs for "giggling like schoolchildren" when sex is mentioned, and called for more open discussion about sexual wellbeing.
The South Derbyshire MP attracted attention earlier this year when she called for a "summer of sex" in 2026. She later said she hoped to bring sex toys into Parliament to encourage people working in politics to talk about sexual pleasure.
Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Ms Niblett said the idea began as a "relatively flippant comment" to a journalist.
The reaction had "never made me feel more belligerent about having an event in Parliament that will have sex toys involved", she said, adding: "It shouldn't be horrifying."
She told MPs that psychosexual therapists used such devices to help people develop better relationships with their bodies, and said they could also help women with pain relief.
Ms Niblett asked colleagues: "What example do we set when we giggle like schoolchildren on these benches simply because sex is mentioned?"
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She said that when she searched the parliamentary record for discussions of sex and sexual pleasure, they were usually framed around harm and abuse.
"Sex is rarely spoken about joyfully and we should change that," she said.
Ms Niblett called for a public health campaign on positive sexual wellbeing, better education for healthcare professionals and funding for psychosexual therapy. She also urged ministers to develop a national sexual and reproductive health strategy covering people's whole lives.
Her call for lifelong sex education was "not about Parliament telling people how to live" but about giving people the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions, she said.
"If we cannot talk about good sex, how can we talk about bad sex?"
Responding, public health minister Dame Diana Johnson said sexual health policy could become focused on preventing infection, unintended pregnancy and abuse, but that wellbeing, intimacy and healthy relationships also mattered.
She said the Government was committed to tackling predatory behaviour and abuses of power, and ensuring victims could speak out.
Dame Diana referred to research published this week which found that one in three 16 to 24-year-olds reported never having had sex, compared with around one in five between 1990 and 2010.
Adults under 45 reported having sex twice a month on average, down from four times a month in 1990-91 and three times in 2010-12, according to papers published in The Lancet.
The minister said the Government would examine the findings and their implications for policy and services. She also said it would consider a range of issues, including a staggered age of consent, and invite the public and support services to share their experiences.
"If today's debate has helped us to talk a little more openly, then I think [Ms Niblett] will already have performed a valuable service," Dame Diana said.