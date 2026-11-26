A Labour MP has said the reaction to her "summer of sex" campaign has made her more determined to hold an event in Parliament involving sex toys. Picture: Samantha Niblett

By Chay Quinn

A Labour MP has said the reaction to her "summer of sex" campaign has made her more determined to hold an event in Parliament involving sex toys.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Samantha Niblett criticised MPs for "giggling like schoolchildren" when sex is mentioned, and called for more open discussion about sexual wellbeing. The South Derbyshire MP attracted attention earlier this year when she called for a "summer of sex" in 2026. She later said she hoped to bring sex toys into Parliament to encourage people working in politics to talk about sexual pleasure. Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Ms Niblett said the idea began as a "relatively flippant comment" to a journalist. The reaction had "never made me feel more belligerent about having an event in Parliament that will have sex toys involved", she said, adding: "It shouldn't be horrifying." She told MPs that psychosexual therapists used such devices to help people develop better relationships with their bodies, and said they could also help women with pain relief. Ms Niblett asked colleagues: "What example do we set when we giggle like schoolchildren on these benches simply because sex is mentioned?" Read More: Make sex and relationship education mandatory, Labour MP urges Read More: 'He took my childhood': Woman who had relationship at 17 with bouncer twice her age has joined the call for consent law overhaul

Samantha Niblett. Picture: UK Parliament

She said that when she searched the parliamentary record for discussions of sex and sexual pleasure, they were usually framed around harm and abuse. "Sex is rarely spoken about joyfully and we should change that," she said. Ms Niblett called for a public health campaign on positive sexual wellbeing, better education for healthcare professionals and funding for psychosexual therapy. She also urged ministers to develop a national sexual and reproductive health strategy covering people's whole lives. Her call for lifelong sex education was "not about Parliament telling people how to live" but about giving people the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions, she said. "If we cannot talk about good sex, how can we talk about bad sex?" Responding, public health minister Dame Diana Johnson said sexual health policy could become focused on preventing infection, unintended pregnancy and abuse, but that wellbeing, intimacy and healthy relationships also mattered.