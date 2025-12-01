Labour MP Tulip Siddiq sentenced to two years in prison following corruption trial in Bangladesh
Ms Siddiq was sentenced over claims of corruption, with a court finding her guilty in absentia
Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison following a corruption trial in Bangladesh.
Listen to this article
Ms Siddiq was sentenced to 24 months behind bars over claims of corruption, with a court in Bangladesh finding her guilty in absentia.
Ms Siddiq was put on trial alongside 16 other people over corruption allegations, with the sitting MP for Hampstead and Highgate denying all charges after being accused of an "abuse of power and influence".
It's but the latest blow for Labour, who had previously distanced themselves from the claims made about the MP.
In August, Ms Siddiq branded the trial a "farce" after she was accused of obtaining plots of land from her aunt, the country's former prime minister.
Ms Siddiq is the niece of exiled former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power last year following an uprising.
Read more: Tulip Siddiq claims she is 'victim of a politically motivated smear campaign' after Bangladesh issues arrest warrant
Read more: Starmer to defend Budget in speech amid row over claims Reeves ‘lied’ about £20bn black hole
Accusing prosecutors of being "driven by a clear political vendetta", Ms Siddiq, who is based in London, is not expected to serve the sentence.
No extradition treaty is currently in place between the UK and Bangladesh.
The ex-Labour minister stepped down in January amid controversy over her alleged involvement in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia.
The latest controversy is linked to land that is said to be located in Dhaka's diplomatic zone, with the court hearing claims that the MP used her position to aid in the land's acquisition.
After Hasina's regime was toppled, prosecutors in Bangladesh launched a string of wide-ranging legal cases against the former leader - including business associates and family members.
In an earlier statement issued in April, Ms Siddiq's lawyers said: "The ACC has made various allegations against Ms Siddiq through the media in the last few months. The allegations are completely false and have been dealt with in writing by Ms Siddiq's lawyers.
"The ACC has not responded to Ms Siddiq or put any allegations to her directly or through her lawyers. Ms Siddiq knows nothing about a hearing in Dhaka relating to her and she has no knowledge of any arrest warrant that is said to have been issued.
"To be clear, there is no basis at all for any charges to be made against her, and there is absolutely no truth in any allegation that she received a plot of land in Dhaka through illegal means.
"She has never had a plot of land in Bangladesh, and she has never influenced any allocation of plots of land to her family members or anyone else.
"No evidence has been provided by the ACC to support this or any other allegation made against Ms Siddiq, and it is clear to us that the charges are politically motivated."
LBC has reached out to Labour and Ms Siddiq for comment.
More to follow.