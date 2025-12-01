Ms Siddiq was sentenced over claims of corruption, with a court finding her guilty in absentia

Tulip Siddiq outside 10 Downing Street prior to the findings of the court in Bangladesh. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison following a corruption trial in Bangladesh.

Ms Siddiq was sentenced to 24 months behind bars over claims of corruption, with a court in Bangladesh finding her guilty in absentia. Ms Siddiq was put on trial alongside 16 other people over corruption allegations, with the sitting MP for Hampstead and Highgate denying all charges after being accused of an "abuse of power and influence". It's but the latest blow for Labour, who had previously distanced themselves from the claims made about the MP. In August, Ms Siddiq branded the trial a "farce" after she was accused of obtaining plots of land from her aunt, the country's former prime minister. Ms Siddiq is the niece of exiled former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power last year following an uprising.

Public Prosecutor Muhammad Tariqul Islam speaks to the media following a court hearing in the corruption case against former British Minister Tulip Siddiq - one that found her guilty on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Accusing prosecutors of being "driven by a clear political vendetta", Ms Siddiq, who is based in London, is not expected to serve the sentence. No extradition treaty is currently in place between the UK and Bangladesh. The ex-Labour minister stepped down in January amid controversy over her alleged involvement in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia. The latest controversy is linked to land that is said to be located in Dhaka's diplomatic zone, with the court hearing claims that the MP used her position to aid in the land's acquisition. After Hasina's regime was toppled, prosecutors in Bangladesh launched a string of wide-ranging legal cases against the former leader - including business associates and family members.

Tulip Siddiq MP on College Green, Westminster earlier this year. Picture: Alamy