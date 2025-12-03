The pushback follows David Lammy's attempt to cut the backlog of criminal cases mounting up in Crown Courts

Mr Lammy was compared to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by members of his own party. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Justice secretary David Lammy is facing a backlash from members of his own party over the scrapping of jury trials, with one MP likening the measures to Vladimir Putin.

Described as "bold but necessary" measures, the scrapping of jury trials in all but the most severe cases forms part of the governments overhaul of the justice system in a bit to cut a backlog of cases. Hours after word of the reforms emerged, Lammy made his Commons appearance, with the Justice Secretary facing criticism from all sides as he announced changes to the 800-year-old right to trial by jury. However, the Justice Secretary, who is also deputy prime minister, soon found himself compared to the Russian leader by a member of his own party. Quoting the Prime Minister, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick joined the backlash from across the aisle, reminding the Commons of Starmer's previous comments: "There should be a right to trial by jury in all criminal cases".

Mr Lammy unveiled his plans on Tuesday, with the new system set to get cases dealt with a fifth faster than traditional jury trials. He said it was necessary as with current projections, case loads will reach 100,000 by 2028. The proposed scrapping of juries in either-way cases - cases that aren't categorised as the most serious crimes - including assaults and burglaries, comes in a bid to tackle the massive Crown Court backlog. It means that cases including rape will be heard by a jury, but other offences including sexual assaults, stalking and sharing indecent images could instead be overseen solely by a judge.