Labour MPs call on Rachel Reeves to scrap council tax - but fail to suggest an alternative
More than a dozen MPs have written a letter on behalf of constituents urging the Chancellor to reconsider.
Labour MPs have called on Rachel Reeves to scrap council tax as the government attempts to fill a £30bn blackhole.
Listen to this article
A letter signed by 13 Labour MPs from northern constituencies have urged the Chancellor to seriously consider scrapping tax - a major source of revenue for a government struggling to plug the whole.
The letter sees the MPs insist that should better account for higher house prices in south-east. It suggests the tax system, which was created in the 1990s, should be replaced by an alternate system that better accounts for the ballooning nature of London's housing market over the past four decades.
However, experts have warned that scrapping the tax could result in the need to reform the entire tax system.
The Labour MPs wrote: “If we are to succeed in our mission to transform Britain and fight back against Reform, we must be bold and embrace new ideas that put more money back into the pockets of working people.
Read more: Starmer's awkward on-stage moment as Trump thanks 'friend' the UK - before unceremoniously snubbing PM
Read more: Tory MP allegedly targeted by China slams 'wall of silence' from Labour over spy trial collapse
“One place we can start is by looking at ways we can abolish the outdated, deeply regressive, and increasingly indefensible council tax system.
“Created in the early 1990s and still based on property valuations from 1991, it bears little resemblance to the realities of today’s housing market.
"The result is a system that punishes communities like ours in the nations and regions outside London and the south-east.”
It comes just a day after researches at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) urged Reeves to make property tax changes a priority.
This includes the proposal to scrap stamp duty.
The MPs putting forward the proposal have failed to table an alternative source of revenue to replace the tax.
A Treasury spokesperson told The Guardian: “The chancellor has been clear that at the budget she will strike the right balance between making sure that we have enough money to fund our public services, whilst also ensuring that we can bring growth and investment to boost living standards.”
It comes as Rachel Reeves was urged by a leading think tank to put one-off wealth tax in Budget.
A think tank has said that a windfall one-off tax on existing wealth would be better than an annual levy.
An “unexpected and credibly one-off assessment” of existing wealth could be an “economically efficient way to raise revenue” and would avoid changing people’s future behaviour, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.
The Government is under pressure to balance the books ahead of November's autumn statement amid warnings of a black hole estimated to be as much as £50 billion in the public finances.