More than a dozen MPs have written a letter on behalf of constituents urging the Chancellor to reconsider.

Chancellor of Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to the Sipsmith Distillery in Chiswick West London, to highlight how the India Free Trade Agreement is supporting British Business. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour MPs have called on Rachel Reeves to scrap council tax as the government attempts to fill a £30bn blackhole.

A letter signed by 13 Labour MPs from northern constituencies have urged the Chancellor to seriously consider scrapping tax - a major source of revenue for a government struggling to plug the whole. The letter sees the MPs insist that should better account for higher house prices in south-east. It suggests the tax system, which was created in the 1990s, should be replaced by an alternate system that better accounts for the ballooning nature of London's housing market over the past four decades. However, experts have warned that scrapping the tax could result in the need to reform the entire tax system. The Labour MPs wrote: "If we are to succeed in our mission to transform Britain and fight back against Reform, we must be bold and embrace new ideas that put more money back into the pockets of working people.

Reeves is being urged to scrap the tax, with MPs citing a disparity between housing market inflation in the south of the UK compared to the north. Picture: Alamy

“One place we can start is by looking at ways we can abolish the outdated, deeply regressive, and increasingly indefensible council tax system. “Created in the early 1990s and still based on property valuations from 1991, it bears little resemblance to the realities of today’s housing market. "The result is a system that punishes communities like ours in the nations and regions outside London and the south-east.” It comes just a day after researches at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) urged Reeves to make property tax changes a priority. This includes the proposal to scrap stamp duty. The MPs putting forward the proposal have failed to table an alternative source of revenue to replace the tax.

Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves is being pressured to abolish the tax. Picture: Alamy