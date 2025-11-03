Labour MPs are being told that one of the greatest risks to the economy is the instability of the Parliamentary Labour Party, LBC understands.

The briefings are being given to MPs and special advisers by former Treasury minister Kitty Ussher and former shadow minister Gregg McClymont.

They are warning that the biggest threat to the gilt markets is political instability, especially within the Labour party.

Ussher, who works for Barclays and has been invited to give these talks by No10, is telling politicians that the failure to get fiscal priorities through Parliament is worrying the markets, especially the Government’s failure to get their intended welfare reforms through Parliament in July.

LBC also understands that in one of these meetings attendees were told that 'chaos could be unleashed' in the markets if the Chancellor Rachel Reeves was replaced in No11.

