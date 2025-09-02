Labour MPs slam new Green leader over 'grim' and 'awful' past comments on hypnotherapy to enlarge women's breasts
Labour MPs have called out the newly elected leader of the Green Party over his past claims that he can increase the size of women's breasts using hypnotherapy.
Following his landslide win to become the new Green Party leader, Zack Polanski's comments from an interview in 2013, during which time he worked at a hypnotherapy clinic on Harley Street, began to resurface online.
In the interview, he is asked whether it is time to "burn all those uncomfortable push-up bras", to which he replied that hypnotherapy is a "new approach".
He said: "This is an extremely new approach, but I can see it becoming popular very quickly, because it's so safe and a lot cheaper than a boob job."
Member of Parliament for Stratford and Bow, Uma Kumaran shared the comments on X and said: "Grim."
Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff East, also shared the comments, and wrote: "Just awful."
Labour MP for Kettering, Rosie Wrighting said: "So this is who the Greens think should lead their party? Says it all."
Mr Polanski was asked about his past comments and practice during an interview with LBC's Tom Swarbrick in 2024 while he was deputy-leader of the Green party.
Mr Polanski apologised for his past actions and said he never believed them.
"It does not represent my work, it does not represent me."
"This was 11 years ago. I wasn't involved in politics at all," he added.
He said he'd had a "varied life experience" before becoming a politician, adding he'd also been a barman, waiter, nightclub doorman and actor.
He also said he apologised the day after the article came out.
"I apologised because I recognise that can be offensive to people", he added.
A Green Party Spokesperson told LBC: "Zack apologised for that 12 years ago and is now focused on tackling the housing crisis, the cost of living, and the climate emergency.”
Mr Polanski beat Green MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns by 20,411 votes to 3,705 to become the new Green party leader.
In his victory speech, he promised a “political home” for disillusioned voters.
"If you’re feeling hopeless, if you’re feeling in despair, if you’re feeling politically homeless, there is a political home for you.
“And I promise you, nothing will make you feel more inspired, more ready to get out there and more like we can turn our country around than joining the Green Party."