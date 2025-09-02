Labour MPs have called out the newly elected leader of the Green Party over his past claims that he can increase the size of women's breasts using hypnotherapy.

Following his landslide win to become the new Green Party leader, Zack Polanski's comments from an interview in 2013, during which time he worked at a hypnotherapy clinic on Harley Street, began to resurface online.

In the interview, he is asked whether it is time to "burn all those uncomfortable push-up bras", to which he replied that hypnotherapy is a "new approach".

He said: "This is an extremely new approach, but I can see it becoming popular very quickly, because it's so safe and a lot cheaper than a boob job."

Member of Parliament for Stratford and Bow, Uma Kumaran shared the comments on X and said: "Grim."

Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff East, also shared the comments, and wrote: "Just awful."

Labour MP for Kettering, Rosie Wrighting said: "So this is who the Greens think should lead their party? Says it all."

Read more: Ex-hypnotherapist who claimed he could enlarge breasts with his mind elected new Green Party leader

Read more: Teenage Reform council leader hits out at Labour's vaccine plans claiming chickenpox is just 'part of life'