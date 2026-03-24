Sir Ed Davey said there needs to be more help for struggling families. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Ed Davey has raised concerns that energy bill support being considered by the Government will not include people on middle incomes who are being "hammered" by price rises caused by the Iran war.

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He said Labour needs to move faster and be ‘more generous’ with cost of living help. He told LBC the government needs to come up with a “targeted package for people who are really struggling.” “There needs to be help for others as well,” he said. “If people on modest and middle incomes are going to find paying an extra £500 on energy bills, which is what some people are saying, on top of higher petrol prices, on top of higher mortgage costs, on top of the cost of living already, they're going to really struggle and that will hit our economy. So the government's got to think really carefully and I think they should be a little more generous than what I'm hearing.” Read more: King Charles becomes patron of Jewish charity after anti-Semitic arson attack on ambulances Read more: Trump suggests unpopular Iran war was Pete Hegseth’s idea

He told LBC the government needs to come up with a “targeted package for people who are really struggling.”. Picture: Alamy