Holborn and St Pancras Labour candidate Sagal Abdi-Wali has signalled that she would vote against the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas projects if she wins the by-election.

She added, “I think we need to move into clean energy. I think we need to do that as quickly as possible. It's something that comes up quite a lot on the doorstep. Is the cost of living crisis? Is people's energy bills going up? We're about to head into the winter, and we're going to hear that a lot more from residents.

But in an interview with LBC, Ms Abdi-Wali said: “I'd definitely be a voice for this community, and I don't think that this community would want something like that. So it would be something that would weigh up on my mind, definitely.”

Ministers will soon have to make a long-awaited decision on whether to go ahead with more fossil fuel production in North Sea .

“That’s a huge part of that, is because we're on this fossil fuel roller coaster, and we need to get off it and find much more innovative and clean energy and start investing in that, and that will ultimately be a huge benefit to this country's economy as well.”

The issue marks a degree of difference between the by-election candidate and Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has signalled support for renewed oil and gas drilling in the UK.

In a phone call to US President Donald Trump, Mr Burnham said he would take a “pragmatic” approach to North Sea oil and gas.

Speaking to reporters after the call, he said: “There is a resource there. When people are struggling, we can’t ignore that. Hence, me indicating that to the president.”

Green Party Leader Zack Polanski, who is also standing in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency, told LBC: “There's nothing pragmatic about making the climate crisis worse, and actually, what we should be doing is investing in renewables, recognizing that the North Sea geologically we've used most of the reserves.

“Now they were going to make a decision about that this month. They've conveniently delayed it until after the by-election, and I think that's what that should tell everyone in Hoban and St Pancras is if you care about the climate crisis, vote green, and that will change Labour's mind. Whereas, if Labour win, they'll be drilling for North Sea oil and gas as quick as they possibly can.” A full list of candidates in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election can be found here.