Starmer must go "further and faster" on defence spending, says Baroness Ashton (right). Picture: Getty/LBC

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer must go “further and faster” on defence spending as Britain faces "significant threats at our door”, a Labour peer has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Baroness Cathy Ashton called on the Prime Minister to press ahead with raising defence spending amid the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She said there is a “general sense of a world that is unstable”, and it is no longer enough to blame the previous Government for not doing more as the death toll in conflicts around the world piles up. “When you look at the situation both in Ukraine, what's now happening in the Middle East, and this general sense of a world that is unstable, it's really important that we go further and faster,” she told Andrew. Baroness Ashton added: “I think the Prime Minister would probably agree with that because he's made quite a thing… about taking on the responsibility of defence spending. “Fourteen years, he would argue, the previous government was not doing enough. But I think anyone really now considering it very deeply, would be saying, actually we need to come clean, this needs to go further and faster,” she told Andrew. Read more: We can’t rule anything out in Iran conflict, says defence minister as MoD works on variety of different scenarios Read more: The weak and flabby state of Britain's defences has been exposed by delays in the HMS Dragon’s deployment to Cyprus

She also called on Sir Keir to lay out a vision for the UK while avoiding frightening people about the threats the country faces. “It's not about saying ‘you should be very scared’. It's about saying ‘let's be realistic’. “There are significant threats at our door, there are things that we have to tackle, therefore we should get on with it and do it properly in the context of wanting to see a strong economy, of seeing people as living standards grow and all of that, so it feels like a comprehensive story,” the Labour peer said. It comes after a defence minister suggested the Government could announce new funding for defence “within weeks” after Number 10 was warned that our armed forces risked running out of money. Speaking to LBC at a defence conference on Wednesday, armed forces minister Al Carns hinted that the Government could decide to increase spending “in a couple of weeks” to give our armed forces “the right capabilities” .It comes amid reports that the prime minister is considering accelerating planned increases to defence spending, after NATO figures warned the UK risks falling behind European allies. Chancellor Rachael Reeves has reportedly pushed back on the plan, rejecting requests by the Ministry of Defence to increase its budget by billions of pounds. And, as reported by LBC in November, senior military figures have warned the Government that the MoD faces a funding ‘crisis’, and could be forced to cut key capabilities within two years at a time of growing threats from Russia. Speaking on the sidelines of the Chatham House Security and Defence Conference in London, Mr Carns admitted the Cabinet faced “difficult choices” on spending. When asked whether the Government was considering spending more on defence, he said: “In the next couple of weeks we’ve got decisions coming, so I would keep posted, and you will see us moving at the right speed to deliver the right capabilities for our armed forces.” It comes as Britain faces being dragged into the US and Israel‘s conflict with Iran, which has seen Sir Keir face personal insults with Donald Trump after the US president accused him of inaction.

A Royal Navy Type 45 Daring-class air-defence destroyer warship is being sent to Cyprus to defend an RAF base. Picture: Getty