Labour is undertaking plans to remove the remaining 91 hereditary peers from the upper chamber

By Rebecca Henrys

The chairman of the supermarket chain Iceland, Richard Walker, and Matthew Doyle, a former Number 10 director of communications, have been nominated for a peerage by the Prime Minister.

Katie Martin, a former senior adviser to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, is also among the 25 nominations from Sir Keir Starmer, according to a list published by No 10 on Wednesday. The series of Labour appointments to Parliament's upper chamber comes as the Government has faced staunch opposition from peers over its flagship workers' rights legislation. Meanwhile, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has nominated former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, who in recent years has become a women's rights activists in the debate over trans rights. Sir John Redwood, the ex-Conservative Cabinet minister, and journalist and historian Simon Heffer, have also been nominated by Mrs Badenoch.

Olympic swimming champion, Sharron Davies MBE, has backed the WRN report. Picture: Getty

Also included in Labour’s list of new peers is Carol Linforth, the former Labour Party chief of staff. She is the Labour staffer who could be seen removing Sir Keir’s jacket when he was glitter-bombed during his keynote conference speech in 2023. Sir Michael Barber, who served in the Blair government’s delivery unit, and returned to Sir Keir’s Government as an adviser last year, is also on Labour’s list of nominations. Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have made a total of five nominations, including former MP and coalition government minister, Sarah Teather. Two of the Lib Dem nominations, Lord Addington and Earl Russell, currently sit in the upper chamber as hereditary peers. The party has granted them life peerages to continue in their roles once the Government’s current plans to abolish the rights of the hereditary peers to sit in the Lords becomes law. Similarly, Crossbench peer the Earl of Kinnoull has also been nominated for a life peerage.

Sarah Teather, Liberal Democrat MP, ex-coalition government minister, London, UK. Picture: Alamy