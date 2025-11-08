As the PM flies back from Brazil, a group of new MPs are plotting to oust him after just a year in Downing Street

By Chay Quinn

Labour's 2024 intake are plotting to oust Sir Keir Starmer as leader amid fears that the Government is getting set to hike tax.

The new intake of Labour parliamentarians are among those said to be discussing the mechanics of a future coup, according to the i Paper. At the same time, Labour has restored the whip to four MPs who led the charge in rebelling against the Government's plans to reform benefits. Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell had the whip suspended in July. They are all understood to have returned to the Parliamentary Labour Party after discussions with chief whip Jonathan Reynolds on Friday. Read More: Four suspended Labour MPs let back into party in shock u-turn Read More: Labour falls to fourth in damning new poll as Reform rise continues and Greens soar

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell had the whip restored on Friday. Picture: House of Commons

More than 100 Labour MPs joined the rebels in threatening to block welfare reforms being spearheaded by ministers earlier this year, over fears they would harm people claiming disability benefits. The three MPs, aside from York Central MP Ms Maskell, were first elected at last year's election. She told the PA news agency she was "Labour to the core and will always stand up for Labour values", after having the whip restored. "I am grateful that the whip has rightfully been restored and want to especially thank all those who have been so kind to me over the last few months," Ms Maskell added. The Prime Minister, who has been at the Cop30 climate summit in Brazil this week, has found himself beset with a series of challenges on his return. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has apologised after being found by a probe to have "unknowingly" breached the governance code on public appointments. She had failed to declare that she received £2,900 in donations from her pick to chair the new football watchdog. The Tories are also calling for Sir Keir to face further scrutiny from the Government's ethics adviser, as he has also received donations from David Kogan.

The Prime Minister, who has been at the Cop30 climate summit in Brazil this week, has found himself beset with a series of challenges on his return. Picture: Getty