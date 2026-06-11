John Healey’s resignation deepens Labour divide over how Britain should pay for armed forces

Labour rebels vow 'strongest fight possible' against welfare cuts to fund rearmament as Defence Secretary quits in spending row. Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Draper

Labour MPs who helped force the Government to abandon planned welfare cuts last year have vowed to put up the “strongest fight possible” against any fresh attempt to fund rearmament through cuts to welfare or public services.

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The warning comes after the Defence Secretary John Healey resigned, accusing Sir Keir Starmer and the Treasury of failing to provide the resources needed to defend Britain at a time of rising national security threats. The Government had been expected to announce a funding increase of around £13 billion, alongside the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan on Thursday, but instead it faced a crisis as Mr Healey stood down over the offer. In a resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Healey warned the Government’s proposed plan “falls well short of what is required” and said he was being forced to make decisions that could leave Britain less safe. His departure has intensified pressure on the Prime Minister to explain how he intends to fund Britain’s armed forces, without triggering another damaging row with Labour MPs, who have vowed to fight attempts to cut spending on other departments. Read more: Military spending plans will 'keep us safe', insists Starmer in response to defence secretary resignation Read more: These are the end times for Keir Starmer, writes Andrew Marr

LBC has spoken to some of backbenchers who led last year’s rebellion against welfare reforms, which forced ministers to abandon planned cuts to Personal Independence Payments (PIP). Several told LBC they are already preparing for another confrontation if welfare or public services are targeted to fund higher defence spending. Rachael Maskell, who temporarily lost the whip after helping organise opposition to the welfare reforms, said MPs were already discussing the implications of growing pressure on defence spending. “As Labour MPs, we’re not going to tolerate (welfare cuts) if it comes to it,” she said. “We were very clear before and we’ll be very clear again. “I think we will put up the strongest fight possible on behalf of people in our communities.”

Rachael Maskell helped organise opposition to the welfare reforms. Picture: Alamy