Labour to be reduced to 10 members in ‘deeply’ disappointing Welsh elections
Labour is bracing itself for a brutal set of results in its former heartlands.
Welsh Labour expect to be reduced from 30 to around 10 members in the Senedd, with a party spokesperson saying they are “deeply disappointed” they will not lead the government.
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It comes after Labour’s deputy leader in Wales appeared to concede a historic defeat in the Senedd elections, with the party also suffering disastrous local election results in England overnight.
The party has been the largest at country-wide elections in Wales for more than a century and has won the most seats in the Welsh Parliament since its creation more than two decades ago.
But after Wales went to the polls on Thursday, Labour is bracing itself for a brutal set of results in its former heartlands.
Sources have suggested that the Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni constituency will return no Labour members, despite being a former stronghold for the party.
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A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “This has undeniably been a very difficult election for Welsh Labour.
“We now expect to lose several hardworking and respected Members of the Senedd. We thank them for their service to their communities.
“It is looking like Welsh Labour will return a group of around 10 MSs – which will at least allow a vocal Labour opposition, even though we are deeply disappointed about not being able to lead a government.”
First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan is expected to speak at the count in Llandysul after the Ceredigion Penfro results are declared.
The spokesperson added: “We do not have the final result but we’ve always known it was going to be a hard fight for Ceredigion Penfro.
“Eluned will take responsibility for this result. She has been the heart and soul of this campaign, leading from the front and never shying away from a tough fight.”
Under the new voting system in Wales, there are 16 constituencies, each represented by six members of the Senedd – resulting in a total of 96 being elected.
Before the election, Labour held 29 seats in the Senedd, just under half of the 60. Ten members under the new system would see them have around a tenth.
Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy first minister, earlier suggested he accepted Labour would not return to power in Wales as ballots were being counted across the nation.
Asked if Labour would be in a position to form the next Welsh government, he replied: “I don’t think we’re going to be in that situation.”
Mr Irranca-Davies insisted Welsh Labour had put forward a “very positive manifesto”, adding: “I think it has been a good manifesto, it really has, and we have tried to argue on policies and also the next chapter for Wales.
“But if it hasn’t cut through to the people of Wales, we’re not going to be in that position then to actually form the next government.”
Labour sources in Wales had earlier indicated the party’s vote had collapsed in Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni and said it would be a “struggle” to hold on to one seat – out of a total of six – in the constituency, which includes some of its South Wales heartlands.
Baroness Morgan, the First Minister and leader of Welsh Labour, has previously said she is at risk of losing her seat in this election, where she stood in the Ceredigion Penfro constituency.
These are tough results for Labour. There’s no sugarcoating it. We’ve lost brilliant Labour representatives who’ve stood up for their communities.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 8, 2026
People are still frustrated. Their lives aren’t changing fast enough. We haven’t offered enough hope or optimism for the future.
I… pic.twitter.com/fX70cmFKpQ
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has already said he takes responsibility for a “tough” set of local election results in England, where hundreds of Labour councillors have been voted out.
Plaid Cymru and Reform have topped opinion polls throughout the election campaign.
A Plaid Cymru source said: “From what we have so far… It’s looking good.”
The Labour vote has “collapsed”, they added.
And arriving at the Bangor Conwy Mon election count in Llandudno, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said he was hearing “lots of positive noises across Wales”.
Speaking from the Casnewydd Islwyn count on Friday morning, Plaid’s lead candidate in the constituency Peredur Owen Griffiths was more guarded about the result.
The Newport constituency is expected to return Reform UK’s Wales leader Dan Thomas, alongside five other Senedd members.
Mr Griffiths said that the 16,000 postal votes in the constituency yet to be verified made it harder to predict the result.
“Obviously the verification for postal votes happens over time so you don’t get the same level of detail, so that could go any which way. That is why I can’t tell you how it is going,” he said.
Reform candidates in Newport, and in Llandysul, Ceredigion – where Lady Morgan is awaiting the vote on her future – were unwilling to speak openly to the press, and instead focused on observing ballot papers as they were counted.
Helen Jenner, Reform’s deputy leader in Wales, said things were looking “very positive” for the party, but admitted Plaid Cymru had been “strong contenders”.
She said: “We are stronger in some parts than others… Some areas we’re very, very much neck and neck with Plaid, actually it’s quite reflective of what the polls have been saying.
“Obviously, we’ve done amazingly well across the border… Here, I think Plaid Cymru have been strong contenders and there might be an element of tactical voting as well.
“There is a bit of tactical voting that’s gone on, I think.
“However, I think we’re doing really, really well, and there’s pockets where we’re doing exceptionally well.”