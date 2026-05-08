Labour is bracing itself for a brutal set of results in its former heartlands.

First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Baroness Eluned Morgan arrives at the Ysgol Bro Teifi counting centre. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Welsh Labour expect to be reduced from 30 to around 10 members in the Senedd, with a party spokesperson saying they are “deeply disappointed” they will not lead the government.

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It comes after Labour’s deputy leader in Wales appeared to concede a historic defeat in the Senedd elections, with the party also suffering disastrous local election results in England overnight. The party has been the largest at country-wide elections in Wales for more than a century and has won the most seats in the Welsh Parliament since its creation more than two decades ago. But after Wales went to the polls on Thursday, Labour is bracing itself for a brutal set of results in its former heartlands. Sources have suggested that the Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni constituency will return no Labour members, despite being a former stronghold for the party. Read more: LIVE: Starmergeddon: Labour MPs call for PM’s exit timetable as Reform hails 'historic change in British politics' Read more: Former Big Brother star elected as a Reform councillor

Labour to be reduced to 10 members in ‘deeply’ disappointing Welsh elections. Picture: Alamy

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “This has undeniably been a very difficult election for Welsh Labour. “We now expect to lose several hardworking and respected Members of the Senedd. We thank them for their service to their communities. “It is looking like Welsh Labour will return a group of around 10 MSs – which will at least allow a vocal Labour opposition, even though we are deeply disappointed about not being able to lead a government.” First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan is expected to speak at the count in Llandysul after the Ceredigion Penfro results are declared. The spokesperson added: “We do not have the final result but we’ve always known it was going to be a hard fight for Ceredigion Penfro. “Eluned will take responsibility for this result. She has been the heart and soul of this campaign, leading from the front and never shying away from a tough fight.” Under the new voting system in Wales, there are 16 constituencies, each represented by six members of the Senedd – resulting in a total of 96 being elected. Before the election, Labour held 29 seats in the Senedd, just under half of the 60. Ten members under the new system would see them have around a tenth.

Labour First Minister of Wales Baroness Eluned Morgan, with Deputy First Minister of Wales Huw Irranca-Davies. Picture: Alamy

Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy first minister, earlier suggested he accepted Labour would not return to power in Wales as ballots were being counted across the nation. Asked if Labour would be in a position to form the next Welsh government, he replied: “I don’t think we’re going to be in that situation.” Mr Irranca-Davies insisted Welsh Labour had put forward a “very positive manifesto”, adding: “I think it has been a good manifesto, it really has, and we have tried to argue on policies and also the next chapter for Wales. “But if it hasn’t cut through to the people of Wales, we’re not going to be in that position then to actually form the next government.” Labour sources in Wales had earlier indicated the party’s vote had collapsed in Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni and said it would be a “struggle” to hold on to one seat – out of a total of six – in the constituency, which includes some of its South Wales heartlands. Baroness Morgan, the First Minister and leader of Welsh Labour, has previously said she is at risk of losing her seat in this election, where she stood in the Ceredigion Penfro constituency.

These are tough results for Labour. There’s no sugarcoating it. We’ve lost brilliant Labour representatives who’ve stood up for their communities.



People are still frustrated. Their lives aren’t changing fast enough. We haven’t offered enough hope or optimism for the future.



I… pic.twitter.com/fX70cmFKpQ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 8, 2026