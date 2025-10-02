The Green Party will accuse Labour of being too strongly influenced by Reform UK, as the party’s conference gets under way.

Newly elected Green leader Zack Polanski will make an appeal to voters ahead of the local elections in May next year, pledging his the party would bring down bills by taxing high-earners and investing in public services.

During his speech on Friday afternoon, Mr Polanski is expected to call for a tax on the assets of the wealthiest 1% of people with the aim of reducing inequality.

He said he aims for the Greens to create “a country we can all afford to live in”.

Mr Polanski, who comfortably won the leadership election ballot of Green Party members in September, is due to say Labour “plays handmaidens to [Reform’s] dangerous, deceitful politics”.

