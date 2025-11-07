Labour falls to fourth in damning new poll as Reform rise continues and Greens soar
Labour would lose over 375 seats if a General Election were held now, the poll predicts
A damning new opinion poll has placed Labour fourth - behind the Greens, Reform UK and even the Conservatives.
The poll of 2,717 people has seen support for Sir Keir Starmer’s Government fall to just 15 per cent.
It marks the latest poll to place Labour far behind Nigel Farage’s Reform UK - but this is the first time the Tories and Greens have left Sir Keir’s party floundering since last year’s General Election.
The Modelling by Find Out Now reflects the rapid rise of Zack Polanski’s Green Party and predicts Mr Farage would enter No. 10 if a General Election were held now.
That General Election would see Reform win 386 seats, giving them a majority.
Green would win 55 seats, taking key Labour strongholds like Emily Thornberry’s seat of Islington South and Finsbury.
Despite getting a relatively low share of the vote, the Liberal Democrats would win 73 seats and be named the official opposition.
Labour, shockingly, would fall from 401 seats to just 25.
While Reform’s rise is well documented, perhaps the biggest shock in this poll is the Greens’ success.
Mr Polanski won a landslide victory in May’s Green Party leadership election, running on an “eco-populist” platform combined with savvy social-media outreach.
He has faced some criticism for his past as a so-called hypnotherapist, but has seen his popularity soar among young people and disenfranchised Labour voters.