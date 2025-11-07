A damning new opinion poll has placed Labour fourth - behind the Greens, Reform UK and even the Conservatives.

The poll of 2,717 people has seen support for Sir Keir Starmer’s Government fall to just 15 per cent.

It marks the latest poll to place Labour far behind Nigel Farage’s Reform UK - but this is the first time the Tories and Greens have left Sir Keir’s party floundering since last year’s General Election.

The Modelling by Find Out Now reflects the rapid rise of Zack Polanski’s Green Party and predicts Mr Farage would enter No. 10 if a General Election were held now.

