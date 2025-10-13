Amendments to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill will see the right to judicial reviews curtailed as the Housing Secretary pledges to 'build, baby, build'

The Housing Secretary is set to rip up laws allowing locals to block development using judicial reviews as he seeks to reverse Britain's declining homebuilding record. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Housing Secretary is set to rip up laws allowing locals to block development using judicial reviews as he seeks to reverse Britain's declining homebuilding record.

Steve Reed has announced that he is introducing new measures to Labour's flagship Planning and Infrastructure Bill to limit the use of the lengthy legal processes to frustrate the planning system. He has also confirmed that the Bill, which is currently passing through the Lords, will see measures to speed up the building of new water reservoirs and onshore wind farms added. The "pro-growth" package of measures will be introduced as a series of amendments to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, ahead of its return to the House of Lords next week.

Locals could be stopped from using judicial reviews to prevent homes being built in their area under the proposals. Picture: Alamy

Mr Reed said: "Britain's potential has been shackled by governments unwilling to overhaul the stubborn planning system that has erected barriers to building at every turn. "It is simply not true that nature has to lose for economic growth to succeed. "Sluggish planning has real world consequences. Every new house blocked deprives a family of a home. Every infrastructure project that gets delayed blocks someone from a much-needed job. This will now end." Among the key changes the Government is planning, non-water sector companies will be able to build reservoirs, which are automatically considered significant infrastructure projects, in a bid to bolster national water security. Steps to pave the way for new clean energy are also included, which could result in more onshore wind farms being built. Elsewhere, new powers would allow ministers to prevent applications being rejected by local councils while they consider using "call-in" powers to decide whether or not they should be approved. Mr Reed added: "The changes we are making today will strengthen the seismic shift already under way through our landmark Bill. "We will 'build, baby, build' with 1.5 million new homes and communities that working people desperately want and need."

Planning laws could see new reservoirs could be sped up if passed. Picture: Alamy