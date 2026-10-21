Labour set to reject Rosebank oil field after approving gas drilling in North Sea - after Trump told UK to go 'full blast'
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Labour is set to reject plans for the sprawling Rosebank oil field in the North Sea over fears it would see Britain breach climate targets, despite approving the Jackdaw gas drilling on Wednesday.
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Energy secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh granted permission for gas extraction at Jackdaw for domestic use, but is understood to be opposed to the larger Rosebank oil project.
But Ms Fahnbulleh is set to reject the permission for Rosebank, after she was advised that carbon emissions from the oil produced would be about seven times greater than those from Jackdaw.
She drew a distinction between the projects earlier this week, telling The Guardian: "One is a gasfield that caters for the domestic market, while the other is an oilfield that is mainly for export.
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"It is right that we judge each application in its own right, and it is absolutely critical that the decision is consistent with our climate obligations, our carbon budgets and the end destination we need to get to with the energy transition."
In response to Jackdaw's approval, US president Donald Trump lauded the decision.
Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Great news for the wealth and prosperity of the United Kingdom, and the wonderful region of Aberdeen.
"The U.K. has started drilling in the North Sea, one of the greatest and most prosperous areas of OIL in the World. They should go FULL BLAST!!! This will make the U.K. very wealthy again."
The government said Jackdaw will support the UK’s gas supply over its lifespan of up to 11 years, boost energy security, protect hundreds of jobs and add an estimated £2.9 billion to the UK economy.
However, the minister admitted to LBC that the move alone will not bring down energy bills.
She said: "It's really that important we're honest about this. That was not a consideration in the decision because it won't mean cheaper bills.
"This was about energy security and having homegrown energy. And it was also because we thought it was compatible with our climate commitments."
She recognised people's concerns about energy bills and pointed to the government's decision to take VAT off electricity bills.
Ms Fahnbulleh said the majority of the gas that will come from Jackdaw will be used domestically.
"Ultimately where we're trying to get to is a world where a lot of our energy is produced here at home," she said.
Speaking after the decision was announced, prime minister Andy Burnham told the House of Commons: "At a time when people are really struggling, it’s right that we look in a responsible way at maximising the existing energy reserves we have in Britain that could help.
"We’re committed to moving towards renewable energy and reaching net zero by 2050. But even on our ambitious climate path, we’ll still require oil and gas as part of our energy needs for decades to come. That’s why we’re taking a pragmatic approach to the North Sea."