Labour is set to reject plans for the sprawling Rosebank oil field in the North Sea over fears it would see Britain breach climate targets, despite approving the Jackdaw gas drilling on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour is set to reject plans for the sprawling Rosebank oil field in the North Sea over fears it would see Britain breach climate targets, despite approving the Jackdaw gas drilling on Wednesday.

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Ms Fahnbulleh is set to reject the permission for Rosebank, after she was advised that carbon emissions from the oil produced would be about seven times greater than those from Jackdaw. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

"It is right that we judge each application in its own right, and it is absolutely critical that the decision is consistent with our climate obligations, our carbon budgets and the end destination we need to get to with the energy transition." In response to Jackdaw's approval, US president Donald Trump lauded the decision. Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Great news for the wealth and prosperity of the United Kingdom, and the wonderful region of Aberdeen. "The U.K. has started drilling in the North Sea, one of the greatest and most prosperous areas of OIL in the World. They should go FULL BLAST!!! This will make the U.K. very wealthy again."

The government said Jackdaw will support the UK’s gas supply over its lifespan of up to 11 years, boost energy security, protect hundreds of jobs and add an estimated £2.9 billion to the UK economy. However, the minister admitted to LBC that the move alone will not bring down energy bills. She said: "It's really that important we're honest about this. That was not a consideration in the decision because it won't mean cheaper bills. "This was about energy security and having homegrown energy. And it was also because we thought it was compatible with our climate commitments."