Labour row erupts as Streeting hits out at ‘unfair’ criticism of defence spending
The Defence Secretary was responding to criticisms that key defence decisions in the Budget had been 'lamentably delayed'
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A row has broken out in the Labour Party over whether the Government is spending enough on defence, with Wes Streeting accusing a committee chairman of being “unfair”.
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It comes after Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, criticised the Budget, saying key defence decisions had been “lamentably delayed."
"We risk leaving ourselves seriously vulnerable” in the event of a major conflict, he warned.
Mr Streeting, the Defence Secretary, fired back, saying the comments were “completely unfounded”.
His response came as part of the Budget debate in the Commons, with the Tories demanding he respond to Mr Dhesi’s criticism.
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Mr Streeting said: “I think that is completely unfounded criticism, actually.
“I don’t care if he’s the chair of the Defence Select Committee, and I’d say it directly to the chair of the committee, and I’m sure I’ll get the chance to.
“It would be fair criticism if this Government had not already made decisions that is leading to the fastest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.
“Not in future years, already, on the basis of our first two years.
“And – the chair of the select committee is a good friend – and I’m sure just as I can take his criticism on the chin, he will take mine.
“I will gladly accept criticism where I think it’s fair, but I will robustly reject it where I think it is wrong.”
Mr Dhesi has been contacted for comment.
On Wednesday, Mr Dhesi said he welcomed the Chancellor’s funding for the Defence Investment Plan, but added: “We had hoped to see the Chancellor set out a precise pathway to spending 3% – and eventually 3.5% – of GDP on defence.
“Instead, some of the key decisions on defence spending have lamentably been delayed until next year’s spending review.
“There is a cost to inaction.
“Investment in our nation’s defence and security cannot be kicked into the long grass.
“Our adversaries are not bound by fiscal years and spending cycles.
“We need to urgently rebuild our capabilities now, or we risk leaving ourselves seriously vulnerable in the event of a major conflict.
“It will take more than promises for the Government to transform its ambitions into reality.
“The UK public is unwavering in its support of Ukraine, and I and the committee welcome today’s announcement of continuing support for Ukraine.”
Mr Dhesi’s predecessor, Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis, said his concerns should be taken on board.
Sir Julian said: “I think (Mr Streeting) did himself a little less than full justice in being so casually dismissive of the remarks made by the Labour chairman of the Defence Select Committee.
“For the record, I have found (Mr Dhesi) to be both thoughtful, knowledgeable and patriotic, and he deserves to be listened to, just as his predecessors in the role, including me, were listened to with, I believe, respect by Conservative governments, even when we were criticising them.”
Opening the debate, Andrew Griffith, the shadow chancellor, also criticised the Government’s spending plans.
He said the Chancellor, John Healey, had resigned as defence secretary under Sir Keir Starmer because the armed forces were not being properly funded.
Mr Griffith added: “Yesterday, we needed decisive action, and all they delivered was a Budget of ducked decisions.
“The Chancellor has taken to heart the idea of why do today what you can put off to next year or the year after, and as a result, let’s be clear: Britain will be less secure, less fair, and poorer for it.”
Shadow defence minister Mark Francois said he was “deeply saddened” that Mr Healey had “failed his own test” of setting a date to reach 3% of GDP spending on defence, something he supported in his resignation letter.
Mr Francois said: “All we were offered was an offer to produce a plan for 3% in the Government’s spending review, which will take place next year.
“So, in other words, a man who seemingly resigned on a point of honour, when he had the perfect chance to put that problem right, completely ducked it.
“All that Labour have done is kick the can down the road for a third time.
“So our armed forces cannot realistically plan, because they do not know how much money they will really have to spend in this nation’s defence and they’re now going to have to wait at least another year before they do.”
He added: “The Budget totally failed to answer the question of how the Government will actually spend 3% of GDP on defence.
“And they’re listening in Moscow, in Beijing, in Tehran, and in Pyongyang.
“This is a dereliction of duty by a government who will the ends, but don’t will the means, who talk tough, but act weak, who let down the people in this country, who won’t defend them properly, and who must be held to account at the ballot box for their abject failure in defence of the realm.”
Responding, Treasury minister Lucy Rigby said: “This Budget strengthens Britain’s capacity to withstand global volatility; it funds the defence investment plan by re-prioritising capital budgets, so that Britain can respond to a more dangerous world.
“It strengthens our defence industrial base, and it supports skilled jobs across the country.”