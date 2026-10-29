The Defence Secretary was responding to criticisms that key defence decisions in the Budget had been 'lamentably delayed'

Wes Streeting said criticism of the Budget was “unfair”. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty

By Katy Dartford

A row has broken out in the Labour Party over whether the Government is spending enough on defence, with Wes Streeting accusing a committee chairman of being “unfair”.

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It comes after Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, criticised the Budget, saying key defence decisions had been “lamentably delayed." "We risk leaving ourselves seriously vulnerable” in the event of a major conflict, he warned. Mr Streeting, the Defence Secretary, fired back, saying the comments were “completely unfounded”. His response came as part of the Budget debate in the Commons, with the Tories demanding he respond to Mr Dhesi’s criticism. Read More: British families face the worst decade for household incomes on record, IFS warns after Budget Read More: Burnham says government is working 'flat out' to cut welfare bill after Budget cost warnings

Mr Streeting said: “I think that is completely unfounded criticism, actually. “I don’t care if he’s the chair of the Defence Select Committee, and I’d say it directly to the chair of the committee, and I’m sure I’ll get the chance to. “It would be fair criticism if this Government had not already made decisions that is leading to the fastest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. “Not in future years, already, on the basis of our first two years. “And – the chair of the select committee is a good friend – and I’m sure just as I can take his criticism on the chin, he will take mine. “I will gladly accept criticism where I think it’s fair, but I will robustly reject it where I think it is wrong.” Mr Dhesi has been contacted for comment.

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said key defence decisions had been “lamentably delayed”. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

On Wednesday, Mr Dhesi said he welcomed the Chancellor’s funding for the Defence Investment Plan, but added: “We had hoped to see the Chancellor set out a precise pathway to spending 3% – and eventually 3.5% – of GDP on defence. “Instead, some of the key decisions on defence spending have lamentably been delayed until next year’s spending review. “There is a cost to inaction. “Investment in our nation’s defence and security cannot be kicked into the long grass. “Our adversaries are not bound by fiscal years and spending cycles. “We need to urgently rebuild our capabilities now, or we risk leaving ourselves seriously vulnerable in the event of a major conflict. “It will take more than promises for the Government to transform its ambitions into reality. “The UK public is unwavering in its support of Ukraine, and I and the committee welcome today’s announcement of continuing support for Ukraine.” Mr Dhesi’s predecessor, Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis, said his concerns should be taken on board. Sir Julian said: “I think (Mr Streeting) did himself a little less than full justice in being so casually dismissive of the remarks made by the Labour chairman of the Defence Select Committee. “For the record, I have found (Mr Dhesi) to be both thoughtful, knowledgeable and patriotic, and he deserves to be listened to, just as his predecessors in the role, including me, were listened to with, I believe, respect by Conservative governments, even when we were criticising them.”

Mr Streeting's response came as part of the Budget debate in the Commons. Picture: PA Images/Alamy