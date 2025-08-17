Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock and Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Labour must scrap the two-child cap on benefits to lift children out of poverty, the party's former leader Neil Kinnock has said.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Lord Kinnock acknowledged the Government may not be able to scrap the two-child cap "all at once". He added: "But I really want them to move in that direction because the figures are that if that did occur it would mean that about 600,000 kids fewer are in poverty." Lord Kinnock suggested such a move could be funded by a wealth tax on the "top 1%", telling the newspaper: "I know it's the economics of Robin Hood, but I don't think there is anything terribly bad about that." He warned that over the decade and a half the Conservatives were in power child poverty gradually rose. The Labour peer told the newspaper: "In 15 years, starting from a position where beneficial change was taking place, we've got to the place that would make Charles Dickens furious. "It's been allowed to happen because the kids are voiceless and their parents feel powerless. I defy anybody to see a child in need and not want to help." The two-child limit has been long-criticised by Labour backbenchers as a driver of child poverty.

