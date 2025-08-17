Labour must scrap two-child benefit cap to lift children out of poverty, former party leader Neil Kinnock says
Labour must scrap the two-child cap on benefits to lift children out of poverty, the party's former leader Neil Kinnock has said.
Rising levels of poverty "would make Charles Dickens furious", Lord Kinnock has said, while urging ministers to introduce a wealth tax.
The two-child benefit cap was introduced when the Conservatives were in power, and restricts parents from claiming certain benefits for more than two of their children.
Its critics say scrapping the cap would be the most effective way of reducing child poverty across the UK, as a record 4.45 million children are currently living in poverty in the UK according to the latest official estimates.
Lord Kinnock, who led Labour in opposition between 1983 and 1992, is the latest senior party figure to pressure the current Government to end the two-child limit on benefits.
Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown recently said ending the two-child limit, as well as the benefit cap, would be among the most effective ways of reducing child poverty.
Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Lord Kinnock acknowledged the Government may not be able to scrap the two-child cap "all at once".
He added: "But I really want them to move in that direction because the figures are that if that did occur it would mean that about 600,000 kids fewer are in poverty."
Lord Kinnock suggested such a move could be funded by a wealth tax on the "top 1%", telling the newspaper: "I know it's the economics of Robin Hood, but I don't think there is anything terribly bad about that."
He warned that over the decade and a half the Conservatives were in power child poverty gradually rose.
The Labour peer told the newspaper: "In 15 years, starting from a position where beneficial change was taking place, we've got to the place that would make Charles Dickens furious.
"It's been allowed to happen because the kids are voiceless and their parents feel powerless. I defy anybody to see a child in need and not want to help."
The two-child limit has been long-criticised by Labour backbenchers as a driver of child poverty.
Ministers are expected to set out plans to tackle child poverty at the budget in the autumn.
The child poverty strategy, originally due to be published this spring, was initially expected to include a recommendation to scrap the two-child benefit cap.
Ahead of the announcement, the UK's Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said any such strategy must be based on scrapping the two-child benefit limit.
Dame Rachel de Souza said it is "society at large and decision-makers that should be ashamed of the fact that children don't have enough money".
The policy restricts child tax credit and universal credit (UC) to the first two children in most households.
Organisations working in the sector argue that 109 children across the UK are pulled into poverty by the policy every day, and that scrapping it would immediately lift around 350,000 children out of poverty.
Dame Rachel said the situation has gotten worse for many children since she became children’s commissioner four years ago, and that “issues that were traditionally seen as ‘adult’ concerns are now keenly felt by children”.
“Children shared harrowing accounts of hardship, with some in almost Dickensian levels of poverty,” she said.
“They don’t talk about ‘poverty’ as an abstract concept but about not having the things that most people would consider basic: a safe home that isn’t mouldy or full or rats, with a bed big enough to stretch out in, ‘luxury’ food like bacon, a place to do homework, heating, privacy in the bathroom and being able to wash, having their friends over, and not having to travel hours to school.”