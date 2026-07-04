Sir Keir Starmer has said his likely successor Andy Burnham “should” win the next election. Picture: Alamy

By David Lynch

In his first sit-down interview since he announced he will quit as Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer insisted he held no “personal animosity” for Andy Burnham, who is all but guaranteed to succeed him.

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Labour “should go on to win the next election” under Andy Burnham, Sir Keir Starmer has said, because of the work he has done in power. In his first sit-down interview since he announced he will quit as Prime Minister, Sir Keir was asked what he thought his achievements were in power and as leader of the Labour Party. He pointed to efforts to tackle antisemitism in the party in opposition, the 2024 general election victory and said his Government had “stabilised the economy” over the last two years. Read more: Starmer warns Burnham that he will have to focus on foreign issues as much as he did Read more: Keir Starmer needs to sack Bridget Phillipson over PMQs behaviour

The Prime Minister was asked what he thought his achievements were in power and as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir told the BBC: "My successor will have a platform to build on, which means that Labour can go on and should go on to win the next election.“And that’s what I’m trying to make sure I’m able to do over the next few days to serve my country and to make sure that I bow out. “It’s the end of my journey in politics. I’m very clear about that. I’ve said to all my colleagues it’s not the end of their journey. And it’s very important that we all do what we can to make sure what comes next is a success. And that’s what I will do.” Sir Keir said he “didn’t come into politics in order to be the Prime Minister”, and later added: “Did I want it to end at this point in this way? No, I didn’t. But I accept that with good grace.”

Andy Burnham is all but guaranteed to succeed Sir Keir. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in the interview, the PM was asked if he liked Mr Burnham, his likely successor in No 10 as no other candidate has stood against him in the Labour leadership contest. “Yes, I do. We’ve always got on. He supports the wrong football club,” Sir Keir said. “We get on, I’ve never had any personal animosity, and I wish he… if he is my successor, obviously there’s a little bit of process to go. But I want what comes next to succeed and I’m going to do everything I possibly can to make sure it does succeed. “And I’m going to support the Government. And what I mean by support is that any advice I give will be only given if asked for.” In what appeared to be a criticism of public interventions by other senior Labour figures, Sir Keir added: “It’ll be given behind the scenes and I won’t be on camera or on the radio giving my version of what the Prime Minister should be doing because that’s my interpretation of supporting a Labour government.”

Andy Burnham during an appearance on the Tonight with Andrew Marr show on LBC radio. Picture: Alamy