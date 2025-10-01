Labour put defence and foreign policy at the centre of its Liverpool conference, but senior figures are warning that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer lacks the judgement and decisiveness needed to face down Vladimir Putin.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Alicia Kearns, the Conservative Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and former Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, accused Starmer of weakness in the face of Russian aggression.

“Putin is testing European security; utilising cyber-attacks, disinformation, the cutting of undersea cables and even sending Russian drones into Nato airspace. We have seen this playbook before in the run up to his full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Kearns said.

“Our response requires resolutely firm leadership – something Starmer has proven he lacks time and time again. In Ukraine the UK was leading thought and action, now we mutely follow and hang on the coat tails of others. Delaying taking difficult decisions when a Deputy or appointee Ambassador is mired in scandal is politically damaging. Delaying difficult decisions when it comes to National Security can be catastrophic. We need a Prime Minister who can make decisions on his own – not dither until events overtake him, and force his hand. The stakes could not be higher, and we cannot afford the same spineless approach Starmer has taken in all other matters applied to questions of British and European security.”

Her remarks echo the concerns of Justin Doherty, a former British Army tank commander and disinformation expert, who warned that orders to the military carry profound consequences.

“The military operates to clearly defined rules of engagement,” he told LBC. “These are vital instructions that set out when a soldier, sailor, submariner, or airman can use lethal force. In the heat of battle there will likely not be time to dither or debate the rules. So any orders to the RAF must be weighed carefully at the strategic and political level – the first and second order consequences may be profound. And we have to hope – and pray – that our leader, Starmer, understands Putin’s psychology, likely responses, and any potential for misunderstanding or dangerous escalation.”