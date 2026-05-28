She’s announced a suite of highly visible demand-side measures designed to ease pressure now, while leaving the harder work of boosting supply for later.

Take the headline-grabbing examples: VAT cuts on children’s meals and incentives aimed at reducing the cost of leisure at places like theme parks, zoos and museums. These are policies designed as much for their political optics as their economics. With an estimated price tag of around £300 million, cheaper treats like discounted leisure visits are relatively low-cost for the Treasury, but they generate outsized political and media impact. Families may notice some small savings here and there but the overall change to household finances will be modest.

There is little here that meaningfully shifts the supply side in the short term. While selective import tariff reductions could nudge prices down quickly, more substantive interventions - such as the £350 million chemical sector resilience fund - are inherently long-term plays. They may strengthen industrial capacity, but they will not lower next month’s household bills.

Business also may not respond the way the government plans. Reeves has warned they will monitor firms that pocket VAT savings rather than pass them on, but pricing strategies are rarely straightforward. Restaurants, for instance, could go beyond scrapping VAT on children’s meals by offering “free” meals, while spreading the cost over the adults who take them out to eat. Entrepreneurial businesses could make a small tax cut have more impact. Otherwise, the risk is that the intended consumer benefit becomes diluted in practice.

Ironically, some of the pressures businesses have criticised (including higher minimum wages and National Insurance) could actually drive productivity improvements by encouraging investment in automation. It’s ultimately productivity growth that sustains lower prices and rising living standards.

In that sense, the Chancellor’s package may deliver a short-term feel-good effect, addressing immediate political pressures. But whether it translates into lasting economic relief will depend on whether those slower, less visible supply-side forces finally begin to take hold.

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Adrian Palmer is Professor of Marketing at Henley Business School. He researches buyer behaviour and customer loyalty, and is part of the College of Experts advisory body appointed by the Department of Media, Culture and Sports.

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