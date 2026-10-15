Labour to end local coalitions with Greens if they do not condemn Zionism policy
Labour claims it will give the party’s local groups seven days to confirm that they reject the policy, which was recently taken on by members at the Green Party conference.
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Labour has warned that it will end its local council power-sharing agreements with the Green Party if its councillors do not disavow the party’s new slogan that Zionism is racism.
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Labour claims it will give the party’s local groups seven days to confirm that they reject the policy, which was recently taken on by members at the Green Party conference.
The Green Party shares power with Labour - either directly or alongside other councils - across 19 councils, which Labour says the ultimatum will apply to.
The move was met with hostility from the Greens, who have accused Labour of being undemocratic in attempting to "tell local parties what to do".
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The Greens claim that Zionism is an ideology that supports an "ethnonationalist Jewish state", which has led to the "disenfranchisement and destruction" of Palestinians, and the motion has been adopted by party members across England and Wales.
The policy supports the creation of a "single democratic Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine".
This was met with backlash from Jewish groups and criticism from senior Green figures, including four of its five MPs.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who abstained from voting, said he hopes to see the "imperfect" policy amended in future.
He added that "the displacement and genocide of the Palestinian people is clearly underpinned by racist ideology", and argued that this was the "substantial part" of the motion. Israel denies committing genocide in Gaza.
The Labour Party is currently in coalition with the Green Party on local councils in Sheffield, Lewes and Warwick. Across other areas, it runs the council as part of a broader coalition alongside other parties.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced on Wednesday that Labour would not partner with the Greens over the "antisemitic" policy, but what this means for local government has not been confirmed by Downing Street.
Labour has now said it wants all local Labour groups to write to their Green counterparts, asking for "clear and unambiguous" statements rejecting the policy.