Labour claims it will give the party’s local groups seven days to confirm that they reject the policy, which was recently taken on by members at the Green Party conference.

Green party leader Zack Polanski abstained from voting on the controversial motion. Picture: Guy Smallman/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Labour has warned that it will end its local council power-sharing agreements with the Green Party if its councillors do not disavow the party’s new slogan that Zionism is racism.

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The Greens claim that Zionism is an ideology that supports an "ethnonationalist Jewish state", which has led to the "disenfranchisement and destruction" of Palestinians, and the motion has been adopted by party members across England and Wales. The policy supports the creation of a "single democratic Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine". This was met with backlash from Jewish groups and criticism from senior Green figures, including four of its five MPs. Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who abstained from voting, said he hopes to see the "imperfect" policy amended in future. He added that "the displacement and genocide of the Palestinian people is clearly underpinned by racist ideology", and argued that this was the "substantial part" of the motion. Israel denies committing genocide in Gaza.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced on Wednesday that Labour would not partner with the Greens over the 'antisemitic' policy. Picture: GARY OAKLEY/Getty