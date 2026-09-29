Dame Emily Thornberry told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that she welcomed the Foreign Secretary’s acknowledgement that the party had made mistakes in its relationship with Israel.

Dame Emily Thornberry said Labour would 'get there in the end - but it would take too long'. Picture: LBC Tonight with Andrew Marr

By Georgia Bell

Dame Emily Thornberry has claimed Labour was wrong in its approach to Israel and Gaza, as she admitted the party should have spoken out more forcefully and 'acted sooner'.

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Emily Thornberry, said she previously lobbied the government to change its approach to Israel and Gaza. Picture: Alamy

The MP for Islington South and Finsbury acknowledged that Labour often reached the right policy position, but only after delays that left the party behind public opinion. “Because I just feel like we would often get there in the end, but it’d take too long,” she said. “And by the time we got there, people were just like, ‘Bah, yes, of course — but you should have done that a year ago.’” “That’s kind of how I felt, quite often. So I am pleased we have got ahead of it.” Pressed by Andrew on whether the government’s position had gone far enough, Dame Emily said there were further steps she had told the Foreign Secretary she wanted to see taken.

Dame Emily told LBC that she welcomed Ed Miliband’s acknowledgement that the party had made mistakes in its relationship with Israel. Picture: Getty