Lord George Robertson said trade-offs are needed to fund a defence spending boost. Picture: Global

By Jacob Paul

The Labour Party must concede that “trade-offs” are needed as Britain prepares to ramp up defence spending to “keep the country safe”, former Nato Secretary General Lord George Robertson has told LBC.

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Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, Lord Robertson said bolstered spending on defence is desperately needed amid a world of increasing threats. He warned Britain is at risk of coming “under attack” from its adversaries including Russia and said MPs need to wake up to the fact some government departments will have to take a hit in order to protect the country. “What I want to be sure [of] is that the members of the Parliamentary Labour Party, new MPs especially, recognise that it's going to involve trade-offs… There will be pain inevitably,” he told Andrew. It comes after Britain committed to spending an extra 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2027/28. It will then boost its core defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035 in line with its Nato commitments. Lord Robertson said: “There will have to be trade-offs if the country is going to be safe, if we're going to discharge our obligations to the NATO commitment of an extra 3.5% of GDP on defence, and you're talking about multi billions of pounds, then it will have to come presumably from other departmental budgets." Read more: Nato is being left behind as Ukraine rewrites the rules of modern warfare, defence expert warns Read more: Public support for defence spending too 'politically fragile', researchers warn

Britain has committed to spending an extra 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2027/28. Picture: Alamy

He added that people will have to be prepared for that and warned MPs “will have to put up with that if they want their constituents to be safe.” The former Nato chief has previously warned the UK is underprepared for war due to a “corrosive complacency” from Sir Keir Starmer’s government and suggested defence is being jeopardised by the “ever-expanding welfare budget”. Reiterating those concerns, he said: “We're definitely not safe, as I've said repeatedly, we are underprepared, we're underinsured, we're under attack, and we're therefore not safe. "And you only have to look at what's happening in Ukraine today, you only have to listen to what Vladimir Putin says in public." He warned Britain has a network of underseas cables, of which 99% of all the data that we use passes through, that must be kept safe as they are at risk of sabotage. Lord Robertson added that 77% of all of the gas supplies the UK depends upon comes from a single pipeline from Norway, which also needs protecting. He said: "All over Europe, we've got sabotage being organised from outside, cyber attacks, targeted assassinations, disinformation campaigns, election interference, all on a regular basis. H“So we are under attack, and therefore we've got to be safe, and that means spending more money on defence of the nation.”