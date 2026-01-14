Oh how Sir Keir Starmer could do with remembering the words of Margaret Thatcher.

During her speech to the 1980 Tory conference, she famously quipped: “To those waiting with bated breath for that favourite media catchphrase, the ‘u’ turn, I have only one thing to say. ‘You turn if you want to. The lady’s not for turning.'

In reality, the Iron Lady was no stranger to the occasional change of heart. For example, reversing planned defence cuts in the wake of the Falklands War. But Thatcher instinctively understood the dangers of constant U-turns: that they undermine the government’s authority and make future backbench rebellion more likely. As a result, they were few and far between.

Which makes a sharp contrast with Starmer and his shambolic administration. They’ve barely been in power for 18 months, yet Labour have already U-turned 13 times! Unlucky for some, you might say. And yet this isn’t really about political misfortune, it’s about incompetence.

They’ve backtracked on business rates; relaxed the inheritance tax raid on farmers; dropped plans for day-one protection from unfair dismissal; scrapped the two-child benefit cap; dropped welfare reforms; agreed to a grooming gangs inquiry; shelved plans to raise income tax; increased national insurance; reinstated winter fuel payments for millions; dropped the claim that trans women are women; watered down plans to limit academy freedoms; and dropped a pledge to help the Waspi women.

To make matters worse, further U-turns could be on the way - not least over the government’s ill-conceived plans to abandon jury trials for most crimes. For a government elected with a larger majority than Margaret Thatcher ever enjoyed, to have performed this many U-turns so quickly beggars belief.

This week, the Business Secretary even claimed the government didn’t have all the facts before announcing controversial changes to business rates in the budget. In other words, they quite literally didn’t know what they were doing. And this from a man, Peter Kyle, who is meant to be one of this government’s better performers.

Ministers often like to present U-turns as a sign the government is listening, and there can be some truth to this on occasion. But when U-turns stop being the exception and start becoming the rule, you have a serious problem. Firstly, it adds to a sense the government is weak and rudderless. Secondly, it encourages backbench rebellion against future unpopular policy announcements.

Hence, we have now reached the absurd scenario where Labour’s governing strategy appears to be as follows: begin by announcing a contentious new policy; then spend precious political capital defending it; take the largest possible popularity hit in the process; then stop mentioning said policy in the hope people will forget about it; and finally, when all else fails, drop it. And then repeat.

When Sir Keir Starmer was elected, we were promised a competent technocrat. He might be dull, he might lack charisma, but at least he’ll have a firm grip on government - or so his supporters argued. And yet, just 18 months into his administration it turns out he’s as clueless as any prime minister in recent memory. Labour’s 13 U-turns aren’t bad luck, they’re incompetence.

