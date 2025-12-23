The Agricultural and Business Property Reliefs threshold will be increased from £1m to £2.5m when it is introduced in April 2026.

Labour rows back on inheritance tax raid on farmers after backlash. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Labour will raise the inheritance tax relief threshold for farmers in a major climbdown following backlash from rural communities.

The government has today announced that the level of the Agricultural and Business Property Reliefs threshold will be increased from £1m to £2.5m when it is introduced in April 2026. This allows spouses or civil partners to pass on up to £5m in qualifying agricultural or business assets between them before paying inheritance tax, on top of existing allowances. The government said it has listened to concerns of the farming community and businesses about the reforms to Agricultural and Business Property Reliefs announced at Budget 2024. Raising the threshold will significantly reduce the number of farms and business owners facing higher inheritance tax bills under the reforms, ensuring that only the largest estates are affected, the government has said. Read more: Angela Rayner 'would back' Andy Burnham to become Labour's next leader in return for getting deputy PM job back Read more: Starmer considers following Australia with under-16s social media ban as Government says 'nothing off the table'

Farmers protesting in Parliament Square, Westminster, London, against the Finance Bill (No. 2), which proposes changes to inheritance tax. Picture: Alamy

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: "Farmers are at the heart of our food security and environmental stewardship, and I am determined to work with them to secure a profitable future for British farming. "We have listened closely to farmers across the country and we are making changes today to protect more ordinary family farms. "We are increasing the individual threshold from £1m to £2.5m which means couples with estates of up to £5m will now pay no inheritance tax on their estates. "It’s only right that larger estates contribute more, while we back the farms and trading businesses that are the backbone of Britain’s rural communities."

Emma Reynolds said they have listened to farmers . Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month some Labour MPs pleaded with the government to review its plans to impose inheritance tax on farmers, as the Commons voted in support of the proposal. Markus Campbell-Savours, Labour MP for Penrith and Solway, rebelled and voted against Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s changes to the tax, telling the Commons he had to do all he could for his community. Backbenchers argued most farmers are “not wealthy land barons”, and the the measure failed to tackle “abuse by the celebrities and the billionaires” who buy farmland to avoid paying a full inheritance tax bill. Before the Budget vote, the National Farming Union (NFU) called on Labour MPs to abstain from the vote and “show that they truly back the working people of the countryside”. NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: “Without change, the family farm tax will trap the most vulnerable members of our community, the elderly and terminally ill, with no ability to plan. It’s inhumane and it’s cruel.”

Tom Bradshaw, the President of the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales. Picture: Alamy