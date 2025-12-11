Dame Rosie Winterton. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Labour veteran with a broken wrist won a “tug of war” with a hooded man on a bike who tried to steal her phone outside a London hospital, LBC can reveal.

Baroness Winterton, a former Labour MP and Deputy Speaker of the Commons, was leaving St Thomas' Hospital around 11pm in a sling when she almost became a victim of crime in the capital. But LBC understands that even in her injured state, she refused to give up her phone. She described the incident as a "brief tussle" and credited her mobile phone lanyard with her success in keeping her belongings.