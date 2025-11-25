The Government must cut NHS waiting lists by more than half to meet its key pledge of carrying out 92 per cent of routine operations within 18 weeks, a study has found.

Experts from the NHS and the universities of Bath, Lancaster and Durham suggest waiting lists would need to fall by 54.1 per cent - or 3.4 million - to reach the 92 per cent standard.

An estimated 7.39 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of September, relating to 6.24 million patients, down from 7.41 million treatments and 6.25 million patients at the end of August.

The latest NHS performance data showed that the waiting list for routine hospital treatment had fallen slightly after rising for three consecutive months.

The key Labour pledge was made by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in January.

The analysis "underscores the challenge still required to improve waiting times", researchers said.

Study author Dr Richard Wood, of the University of Bath, said: "This study underscores the challenge still required to improve waiting times.

"Since August 2022, numbers awaiting consultant-led elective treatment have remained above seven million, with 61.8 per cent currently waiting under the 18-week threshold.

"By our estimates, the waiting list is required to halve to 3.4 million in order to restore the 92 per cent 18-week target."

Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Social Care outlined a number of reforms to slash "unnecessary bureaucracy".

Officials said every £1 billion saved in bureaucracy costs is enough to fund an extra 116,000 hip and knee operations.

However, Dr Wood said "these numbers fall some way short of the one million extra annual waiting list removals that we estimate as being required to restore 92 per cent 18-week performance by the end of the parliament".

"We await the budget, which we are told will - among other priorities - 'focus on cutting waiting lists'," he added.

The study - published in the Royal College of Physicians' (RCP) Future Healthcare Journal - also highlighted "unequal distribution of this challenge".

It found different regions in England, as well as different specialties, require "disproportionately more or less resources than others to reach their required waiting list targets".

Dr Hilary Williams, RCP clinical vice president, said: "The NHS waiting list is more than just a figure.

"It represents real people that are likely living in pain and discomfort. This only gets worse as treatment is delayed, often leading to more complex and intensive care needs.

"This study adds to the growing evidence that people in some regions are waiting significantly longer for elective treatment than others. These regional disparities are unjust and risks contributing to wider health inequalities."